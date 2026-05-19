New ride-share provides free transport across Fort Carson

Photo By Anissa Connell | Dave Tookmanian, garrison strategic community liaison, discusses the new Carson Connector app-based ride share program with local media May 20, 2026. The service will offer hundreds of pre-selected pickup and drop-off locations throughout post and two off-post locations. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Anissa Connell | Dave Tookmanian, garrison strategic community liaison, discusses the new Carson...... read more read more

FORT CARSON, Colo. —The Mountain Post launches a new free ride-share program June 1, 2026, for service members, their Families and civilians working on Fort Carson.

Carson Connector is an app-based system that links users to multiple 15-passenger vans. Two ADA-compliant vans can be requested when Families need more support for items such as car seats, luggage and grocery bags.

“We realized (service members and their Families) want an experience they would get through a transit system off the installation,” said David Tookmanian, garrison strategic community liaison. “They want to be able to call their ride and have it show up at a specific time and take them directly to where they want to go.”

The service offers hundreds of pre-selected pickup and drop-off locations throughout post and two off-post locations at South Academy Highlands (located at Venetucci and South Academy Boulevard) and Pikes Peak State College’s Mountain Metro transfer station.

Nahida Arevalo, a Carson Connector driver, said the ride-share will provide a vital service for Soldiers who don’t have a vehicle.

“This program actually helps a lot of Soldiers by picking them up and taking them to where they need (to go) and the (Family members) themselves because not a lot of them have multiple vehicles,” said Arevalo.

The system services Fort Carson’s cantonment area and Butts Army Heliport, with more stops in housing and the barracks to ensure riders don’t have to walk more than 100 yards to a pickup or drop-off location. Riders must be at least 12 years old to ride alone.

The service, operated by the city of Fountain, created 25 new jobs and brought in additional revenue for the city through the Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA).

“What’s great about IGSA is that we get to partner with a local municipality that does a service, and those federal dollars stay in the local economy,” said Tookmanian.

Carson Connector operates Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and does not operate on major holidays.

Community members can download the Ride Fountain Transit app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to schedule a ride beginning May 26, 2026.