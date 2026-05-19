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    European-Led Defense Explores Strategy and Security Institutions

    GERMANY

    04.15.2026

    Courtesy Story

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    European-Led Defense continued April 16, 2026, with a full day of discussions focused on how nations build and apply strategy in a complex security environment — a core course theme aimed at delivering measurable security outcomes.

    Marshall Center professors Marc Ozawa, Ph.D., and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kathy Paradis led a session on the economic, informational, and legal dimensions of modern strategy. Drawing on their extensive experience in security and defense, they helped participants better understand how instruments of national power can be integrated and applied to achieve strategic objectives.

    During the afternoon session, participants delved deeper into national strategy with Marshall Center resident experts Ralf Roloff, Ph.D., habil., deputy dean for academic programs, and Fritz Rademacher, professor, examining how institutions such as NATO and the EU shape national strategy and influence the strategic options available to member states.

    At European-Led Defense, participants are building foundational skills, analytical approaches, shared professional expertise, and strategic frameworks before applying those insights to enable European efforts toward strengthening regional security.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 05:04
    Story ID: 565836
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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