Selfridge Air National Guard Base cancels open house and air show

Leadership of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, announced today that the 2026 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, scheduled for May 30-31, 2026, is cancelled. Brig. Gen. Leah Voelker, commander of the 127thWing and Selfridge Air National Guard Base, said the cancellation is due to operational and readiness requirements. Although the event will not take place as scheduled, the 127th Wing and its mission partners, including the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol, remain committed to maintaining strong ties with the community. “We are grateful for the unwavering support of our neighbors and community partners,” Voelker said. “We look forward to the opportunity to host our next open house and air show when mission requirements allow.”

ABOUT THE 127THWING Flying two aircraft missions, supporting three commands, and the only ANG host unit of a military installation, the 127th Wing is one of the most complex units in the U.S. Air Force. A component of the Michigan National Guard, the 127th Wing has a dual state and federal role, serving both at home and abroad. Comprised of more than 1,400 Airmen, the 127th Wing has served as the command unit for Selfridge Air National Guard Base since 1971, overseeing a joint installation home to units of the Army, Border Patrol, Customs & Border Protection, Coast Guard, Marines, Michigan Army National Guard and Navy.