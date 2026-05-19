MICC Contracting Leader Course provides insight for future leaders

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command Command Team Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Command Sgt. Maj. Jenny Bright, and Clay Cole, SES, pose for a group photo with students and instructors during the recent MICC Contracting Leader Course held in Fort Sam Houston, TX. Principals from throughout the MICC attended a three-day course designed to prepare new and incoming commanders, sergeant majors, office directors, and division chiefs to effectively run a MICC contracting office and battalion. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTINIO, TEXAS-Principals from throughout the U.S. Army Mission and Installation Command attended a recent course designed to prepare new and incoming commanders, sergeant majors, office directors, and division chiefs to effectively run a MICC contracting office and battalion. Presented by the MICC G3/5/7, the MICC Contracting Leader Course (KLC) leverages lessons learned from existing and former leaders and staff to ensure success for newly selected MICC leadership.

Overseen by Diego Forero, MICC G-37 Training Division Chief, the three and a half day KLC course was recently expanded to include contracting office deputies and division chiefs to groom future contracting leaders.

"Expanding the KLC audience to our deputies and division chiefs is a direct investment in our ongoing initiative to develop world-class MICC Leaders”, said Forero. “By bringing these key Leaders into the room, we create a powerful environment for learning and sharing of battle-tested TTPs from existing and future commanders, sergeants major and office directors, ensuring our most effective strategies are shared across every level of the command.”

The course covered a wide range of topics including understanding mission command through the contracting lens, mastering the essentials of how to manage a contracting office, navigating the Career Program 14 (CP-14), integrating with the MICC headquarters staff and understanding their tactics, techniques, and procedures, mitigating legal obstacles through shared lessons learned, building strong connections with the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, and expanding professional networks.

“As sergeants major we are very unique in how we can insert ourselves, and this course helps me to be a better partner to deputy, director if they are a civilian, and my commander,” said Sgt. Maj. Willie McIntosh, 922d Contracting Battalion senior enlisted advisor. “I got a lot of information this week and I’m seeing different opportunities.”

Students received briefs from the MICC Command Team, budget, legal, small business, personnel, contracting operations, facilities, and information technology.

“The topics were beneficial to all of us”, said Flor Sanchez, Construction Division Chief, MICC-Fort Bliss. “There were balances and the topics were informational. I learned about websites and tools, and those resources will help me to explore more and help the workforce.”

About the MICC Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, theMission and Installation Contracting Commandcomprises about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. A subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.