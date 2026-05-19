U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command Command Team Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Command Sgt. Maj. Jenny Bright, and Clay Cole, SES, pose for a group photo with students and instructors during the recent MICC Contracting Leader Course held in Fort Sam Houston, TX. Principals from throughout the MICC attended a three-day course designed to prepare new and incoming commanders, sergeant majors, office directors, and division chiefs to effectively run a MICC contracting office and battalion.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 15:45
|Photo ID:
|9698453
|VIRIN:
|260512-D-WK488-7107
|Resolution:
|5548x3704
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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MICC Contracting Leader Course provides insight for future leaders
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