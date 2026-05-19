MICC Contracting Leader Course provides insight for future leaders

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U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command Command Team Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Command Sgt. Maj. Jenny Bright, and Clay Cole, SES, pose for a group photo with students and instructors during the recent MICC Contracting Leader Course held in Fort Sam Houston, TX. Principals from throughout the MICC attended a three-day course designed to prepare new and incoming commanders, sergeant majors, office directors, and division chiefs to effectively run a MICC contracting office and battalion.