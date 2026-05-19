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    MICC Contracting Leader Course provides insight for future leaders

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    MICC Contracting Leader Course provides insight for future leaders

    JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command Command Team Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Command Sgt. Maj. Jenny Bright, and Clay Cole, SES, pose for a group photo with students and instructors during the recent MICC Contracting Leader Course held in Fort Sam Houston, TX. Principals from throughout the MICC attended a three-day course designed to prepare new and incoming commanders, sergeant majors, office directors, and division chiefs to effectively run a MICC contracting office and battalion.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 15:45
    Photo ID: 9698453
    VIRIN: 260512-D-WK488-7107
    Resolution: 5548x3704
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MICC Contracting Leader Course provides insight for future leaders, by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    AMC
    MICC
    Army Contracting

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