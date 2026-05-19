Sixty names, sixty roses: A legacy of sacrifice at 3rd SFG

Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | A U.S. Green Beret assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) presents a rose on memorial stones during 3rd SFG(A)’s annual Rose-Laying Ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2026. The ceremony, held at the 3rd SFG (A) Memorial Walk, serves to honor the sixty heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation. Each stone is meticulously engraved with the name of a fallen hero to commemorate the contributions of each individual, ensuring that their legacy lives on and remains a vital part of our collective memory. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan) see less | View Image Page

Fort Bragg, N.C. – Sixty red roses now rest against weathered gray granite memorial stones. Their vibrant color serves as a silent tribute to the men of 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) who gave their lives in service to the nation.

The annual Rose-Laying Ceremony, held May 20, brought Soldiers, veterans and Gold Star families together in quiet reverence, ensuring the memory of the fallen heroes remains the foundation of the Group's heritage.

For the men and women of 3rd SFG (A), the Memorial Walk is more than just a walkway; it is the hallowed ground in which the unit’s history is physically etched on the granite stones and metaphorically etched in the hearts of every Soldier who has heard the names of the heroes whose names appear on the stones. The act of laying a single red rose on each of the 60 memorial stones serves as an affirmation that the Group will never forget its fallen.

U.S. Army Col. Carl Benander, commander of 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), addressed the silent crowd, highlighting the significance of the day and the legacy of those whose names line the walkway.

“At 3rd Group, our memorial stones are not just inanimate markers we acknowledge once or twice a year,” said Benander. “They are the physical representation of real teammates, brothers, sons, fathers, and friends who now serve as the ultimate example of true loyalty, duty, selfless service and courage.”

Benander’s words prepared everyone for the most moving part of the ceremony yet to come. Sixty Soldiers, marching in step to the row of monuments, each with a red rose grasped in their right hand. One by one, each stopped at their assigned stone, standing at attention until the command was called. After each name, a Soldier stepped forward, knelt, and gently placed the rose across the top of each stone.

“These stones and the men they represent are the centerpiece and anchor point for this Group Headquarters,” Benander noted. “So today, as you lay a rose on one of these stones or just pass by and read the names etched on them, I hope you hear the simple but exceptional stories of these common men who dedicated themselves to an uncommon life of service.”

It is in these moments that the true cost of the Special Forces motto, De Oppresso Liber, is most keenly felt.

“We tell their stories; stories that are sometimes amusing and irreverent, sometimes serious and inspiring, sometimes sad and tragic; most often it’s a combination of all those things,” exclaimed Benander. “I hope their voice calls all of us to action; that we will hear that call and honor their sacrifice by rededicating ourselves to our own life of service.”

When the crowds eventually dispersed, the 60 red roses remained on the Memorial Walk, a silent, standing guard and a vivid reminder that in 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), no fallen brother is ever truly gone.