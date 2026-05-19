Operations security: Staying safe while vacationing Your browser does not support the audio element.

Operations security is the process of protecting unclassified but sensitive information that, if pieced together by adversaries, could compromise mission success or even personal safety. For personnel supporting the Department of War and their families, practicing OPSEC at home is a vital line of defense.



Adversaries not only target secure networks, but they also actively collect publicly available information from your social media, public records, and casual conversations. Protecting your family requires a proactive approach to identifying what information is critical and taking steps to secure it.



The unofficial start of summer is Memorial Day and many of us will be hitting the road for vacations, family reunions or even staycations. Don’t forget to continue your OPSEC awareness while you travel.



Social media is the most common vulnerability for families. Innocent posts can inadvertently reveal locations, routines and unit affiliations. Implementing strict digital OPSEC measures is essential, especially if you are traveling.



Broadcasting vacation plans, whether before or during a trip, creates significant vulnerabilities for DoW families. It signals an empty home to local criminals and provides adversaries with intelligence regarding your location, routines and periods of unavailability. The safest approach is to delay sharing any travel information until after your family has safely returned home.



Here are a few ways to implement safe and effective OPSEC principles for your family vacations. Do not post “X days until vacation!” on social media. Instruct children and teenagers not to share exact departure dates online or in public social media lobbies. The buildup to a trip is often when families are most excited, making it the most common time for OPSEC misapplications.



Keep professional out of office automatic replies generic. State you are “unavailable” rather than detailing that you are “out of the country for two weeks on a family cruise.” Load luggage into vehicles inside a closed garage if possible or do it discreetly to avoid signaling your departure to the entire neighborhood.



Adversaries often look for “soft targets” – homes that seem empty. Maintaining the appearance of a daily routine is your first line of defense. Have a trusted neighbor collect mail and packages while you are away to prevent signaling an empty residence. Give a key to one trusted neighbor. Ask them to occasionally park in your driveway or move your trash cans to the curb and back on designated days.



Announcing on social media that you are checking in at an airport clearly tells local criminals your home will be unoccupied, increasing the risk of burglary. Do not use social media features that broadcast your presence at airports, restaurants, resorts or tourist landmarks. Do not post photos, status updates or videos to social media until the trip is completely over and everyone is back home.



Maintaining discipline while traveling ensures that your physical location remains protected. Understanding why vacation details are considered sensitive helps family members grasp the importance of these OPSEC measures.



Avoid using public, unsecured Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions, like checking bank accounts or logging into DoW portals. Use a trusted VPN or cellular data instead.



Once you have returned, it is generally safer to share your experiences, provided you still practice basic digital attention. Use ambiguous timelines when posting photos, for instance phrases like, “had a great trip recently,” rather than providing the exact dates you were away. Check your privacy settings on your platforms to ensure only friends and family in your network can see them; this ensures your safety and privacy.



Security isn’t just about intruders; it’s also about preventing household disasters that could occur while you are unable to respond. Some suggestions for keeping your home safe while you are away for an extended period include shutting off the main water valve to prevent catastrophic damage from a burst pipe or leak while away and unplugging non-essential electronics to protect them from power surges and reduce fire risks.



There are many more precautions you can take while vacationing to help protect your home while you are away, and while you are out seeing the world. By implementing these practices, your family can enjoy their time off without compromising personal safety or mission security.