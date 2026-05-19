New Leadership Guides the 133rd into the Next Chapter

Photo By Airman Kaci Brannan | U.S. Air Force Col. Dana Novinskie receives command of the 133rd Airlift Wing from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, adjutant general, Minnesota National Guard, in St. Paul, Minn., May 3, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaci Brannan) see less | View Image Page

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Sunday, May 3, the Twin-Cities based 133rd Airlift Wing conducted a change of command ceremony, marking the transfer of leadership from U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse Carlson to U.S. Air Force Col. Dana Novinskie.

During the ceremony, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard, had kind words to say about the outgoing commander:

“[Col. Carlson], I sincerely appreciate your dedication to this organization and to the Air National Guard, your leadership, distinguished career accomplishments and performance in a position of greater responsibility have had a direct and lasting impact on the 133rd Airlift Wing's long standing legacy, and will be an earmark for those to come after you.”

Carlson, a Cokato native, assumed command of the 133rd in March 2023. During his time at the helm, the Wing exceeded the flying hour program, maintained exceptionally low operating costs, and advanced its modernization efforts. Novinskie, a C-130 pilot with more than 3,350 hours of flight time, of which more than 800 were in combat, was elevated to her new role after serving as the 133rd’s deputy commander. Now the wing’s commander, she steps into the role amid a period seeing major equipment upgrades for the unit.

Over the next three years, the 133rd Airlift Wing will begin a transition to modernize its fleet, marking the end of a 30-year era for the C-130H3 Hercules. These iconic cargo aircraft have been a staple of the Minnesota Air National Guard since their first flight in 1996. The unit will now welcome the C-130J Super Hercules which enable the wing to load more equipment and features modern avionics (known as a ‘glass cockpit’), along with a stronger propulsion system to allow the aircraft to fly higher and faster.

“The success of this mission rests on your shoulders,” said Novinskie, speaking to her Airmen. “It began long before we arrived, and it will continue long after we're gone. As we modernize and adapt, we do so for one reason, to ensure the 133rd remains the standard bearer for combat airlift in this age of uncertainty, conflict and strategic competition.”

Manke expanded on the importance of leadership and the cruciality of Minnesota’s Airmen:

“As leaders, our duty is to leave every organization better than we found it,” said Manke. “Jesse, [you] provided the personal leadership that enabled the 133rd to consistently be one of the most ready airlift wings in the nation. [Dana], I challenge you to foster a climate that continually looks for ways to raise the bar and challenge our members to meet and exceed standards set by your predecessors while taking care of our most valuable resources, our Airmen, our civilian employees and their families.”

As his new assignment, Col. Carlson is serving as the director of operations for the Air Guard within the Minnesota National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in St. Paul.

About the 133rd Airlift Wing: The 133rd Airlift Wing has a proud heritage as part of the Minnesota Air National Guard. The 133rd's heritage can be traced through the 109th Observation Squadron, the first federally recognized National Guard aviation unit in the United States, later becoming part of what is now known as the Air National Guard. The 133rd Airlift Wing celebrated their 100th year in Jan. 2021.

About the Minnesota National Guard: Established in 1856 and headquartered in St. Paul, the Minnesota National Guard has nearly 13,000 Soldiers and Airmen who serve in 58 communities across the state. The Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen of the Minnesota National Guard are ‘Always Ready’ to fight the nation’s wars, protect the country, respond to state emergencies, and contribute to local communities. For more information about the Minnesota National Guard, visit https://MinnesotaNationalGuard.ng.mil.