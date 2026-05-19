Effective May 19, 2026, Lockport Lock has fully reopened to navigation traffic after a temporary closure that began March 31 to complete essential infrastructure repairs and maintenance activities.



During the closure, the Rock Island District Floating Plant team replaced pintle socket components on the downstream miter gates, a critical element of lock operations, along with completing several gate crack repairs, and installing new quoin blocks, miter blocks, and strut arms. In addition, Chicago District personnel completed significant electrical upgrades to the gate machinery buildings to improve operational reliability and efficiency.



The fleet staff also installed new concrete pads for the gate pedestals for the upstream vertical service and emergency gates to sit on when in the open position. These improvements are designed to reduce strain on the gate cables and hydraulic cylinders, helping extend the service life of the lock’s mechanical systems.



For more information on Lockport Lock see the project page at: [https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Display/Article/3638555/lockport-lock/](https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Display/Article/3638555/lockport-lock/)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2026 Date Posted: 05.20.2026 12:41 Story ID: 565773 Location: LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District reopened Lockport Lock on schedule following seven weeks of critical construction and maintenance work., by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.