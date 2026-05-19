Rock Island District fleet crane "Quad Cities" removes Lockport Lock gates for repair and maintenance. The lock closure lasted from 31 March to 19 May and opened on time.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 12:41
|Photo ID:
|9697585
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-JV047-2001
|Resolution:
|1276x1702
|Size:
|683.2 KB
|Location:
|LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lockport Lock gates are removed for maintenance, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District reopened Lockport Lock on schedule following seven weeks of critical construction and maintenance work.
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