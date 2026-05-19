Lockport Lock gates are removed for maintenance

Date Taken: 05.20.2026 Date Posted: 05.20.2026 12:41 Photo ID: 9697585 VIRIN: 260519-A-JV047-2001 Resolution: 1276x1702 Size: 683.2 KB Location: LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US

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