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    Lockport Lock gates are removed for maintenance

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    Lockport Lock gates are removed for maintenance

    LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Rock Island District fleet crane "Quad Cities" removes Lockport Lock gates for repair and maintenance. The lock closure lasted from 31 March to 19 May and opened on time.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 12:41
    Photo ID: 9697585
    VIRIN: 260519-A-JV047-2001
    Resolution: 1276x1702
    Size: 683.2 KB
    Location: LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lockport Lock gates are removed for maintenance, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District reopened Lockport Lock on schedule following seven weeks of critical construction and maintenance work.

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    TAGS

    Rock Island
    Chicago District
    Illinois Waterway
    construction
    Lockport Lock & Dam
    Locks & Dams

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