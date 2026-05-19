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    Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier promoted to master sergeant

    Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier promoted to master sergeant

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Master Sgt. James Troxell of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field...... read more read more

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier promoted to master sergeant

    MONTICELLO, Ky. — U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Troxell of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery, was promoted to the rank of master sergeant during a ceremony, April 14, 2026.

    Troxell, a field artillery senior sergeant, was selected for promotion and will assume a key role with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 138th Operational Fires Command. In his new role, he will serve as an integral part of the intelligence section, contributing to the command’s mission of providing advanced fires support capabilities.

    Troxell’s wife, Tori, pinned his new rank onto his uniform during the ceremony. The moment served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices and unwavering support military families provide behind the scenes throughout a Service member’s career.

    This milestone reflects Troxell’s exceptional dedication and expertise. His continued service not only strengthens Kentucky’s contributions to national defense, but also directly enhances operational fires readiness.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 12:33
    Story ID: 565769
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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