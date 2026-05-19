U.S. Army Master Sgt. James Troxell of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery, is congratulated by his unit after being promoted in Monticello, Kentucky, April 14, 2026. Troxell will assume a new role with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 138th Operational Fires Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trey Baldwin)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9697553
|VIRIN:
|260414-Z-DO489-8342
|Resolution:
|2880x2160
|Size:
|758.8 KB
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier promoted to master sergeant, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier promoted to master sergeant
No keywords found.