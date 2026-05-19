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    Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier promoted to master sergeant

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    Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier promoted to master sergeant

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. James Troxell of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery, is congratulated by his unit after being promoted in Monticello, Kentucky, April 14, 2026. Troxell will assume a new role with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 138th Operational Fires Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trey Baldwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 12:33
    Photo ID: 9697553
    VIRIN: 260414-Z-DO489-8342
    Resolution: 2880x2160
    Size: 758.8 KB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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