Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier promoted to master sergeant

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U.S. Army Master Sgt. James Troxell of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery, is congratulated by his unit after being promoted in Monticello, Kentucky, April 14, 2026. Troxell will assume a new role with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 138th Operational Fires Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trey Baldwin)