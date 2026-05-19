DEVCOM Armaments Center and PAE AS&A recognize 21 employees at Lean Six Sigma Certification ceremony

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center's Continuous Process Improvement Office (CPIO) held its Lean Six Sigma (LSS) Certification and Recognition Ceremony on April 30, celebrating the achievements of 21 employees who received their certifications as part of the LSS program, a joint effort provided by the Armaments Center and the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Agile Sustainment and Ammunition (PAE AS&A) organizations. From Left to Right: (Front Row) Dan Crowley, Anthony Astrologo, Chris Grassano, Cynthia Perazzo, Surinder Seehra, Kristen Ryback, MAJ Thomas Fite, Nicole Eckert, Jessika Decker, James McGoonan, Fredy Cardona- Corino, Stefan DelloBuono. Back Row: Eddie Tejada, Sean Glowatski, Nicholas Sasso, Ricardo Torres, Christopher Wolfe, John Mankarious, Steven Knudsen, Steven Gilbert, Miguel Lopez, Tiffany Mills. U.S. Army photo by Carly Michelson see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center's Continuous Process Improvement Office (CPIO) held its Lean Six Sigma (LSS) Certification and Recognition Ceremony on April 30, celebrating the achievements of 21 employees who received their certifications as part of the LSS program, a joint effort provided by the Armaments Center and the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Agile Sustainment and Ammunition (PAE AS&A) organizations.



The certifications recognize the hard work, analytical rigor, and problem-solving capabilities of these 21 individuals. By mastering the LSS methodology, these newly minted certified professionals are now equipped to lead complex projects, eliminate waste, and optimize critical processes.



“Lean Six Sigma is not just about tools or DMAIC phases," said Chris Grassano, Director, DEVCOM Armaments Center. "It’s about creating a culture where we refuse to accept inefficiency as 'the cost of doing business.' It’s about enabling teams to move faster, to make better decisions with data, and to deliver capabilities to Soldiers without delay. Every dollar or hour saved translates into more capability. That is exactly what the Army needs right now.”

DMAIC is a data-driven quality strategy used to improve processes that stands for Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control. It is an integral part of a Lean Six Sigma initiative, providing a structured, five-phase framework for solving problems and optimizing operational performance.



Dan Crowley, the acting Chief of the CPIO, welcomed ceremony attendees at Armaments University before introducing two new Master Black Belts (MBB), Tiffany Mills and Stefan DelloBuono, alongside 19 new Green Belts.



“For the two new Master Black Belts, their certification marks a strategic milestone for the organization,” said Crowley. “In the wake of significant retirements over the past three years, these certifications are vital to maintaining a sustainable expert workforce.”



Master Black Belts operate as project leaders and, in many cases, full-time agents of change, managing cross-functional teams to improve performance and increase customer satisfaction.



“Beyond resolving the most complex, cross-functional, and systemic challenges facing the mission, these MBBs will serve as critical mentors and coaches to the organization's Black Belts and Green Belts,” Crowley said. “This investment ensures a robust pipeline of problem-solvers, safeguarding the long-term technical proficiency of the Armaments Center and PAE AS&A.”



"I am thrilled to be part of the MBB community," said Mills, one of the newly certified Master Black Belts and Senior Associate for Technology at the Armaments Center's Enterprise and Systems Integration Center. "I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated workforce members across the Armaments Center and PAE AS&A to identify and advance strategic initiatives that will drive continuous improvement and ultimately strengthen our mission readiness."



The 19 newly certified Green Belts serve as a critical force multiplier for efficiency. Embedded directly within their functional areas, these departmental leaders are equipped to identify and eliminate waste, reduce process variation using repeatable, data-driven methods, and implement sustainable solutions that save time and money without sacrificing quality.



The Green Belts typically work on projects part-time while maintaining their regular job duties, often leading small to mid-sized projects or supporting Black Belts on larger initiatives.



Additionally, one 6S Event was officially recognized as a Lean Improvement Effort.



A 6S event is a structured, intensive, short-term improvement project (a "lean event") designed to create an organized, clean, safe, and efficient workplace. It builds on the traditional 5S methodology of “Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardize, and Sustain” by explicitly adding Safety as the sixth pillar, focusing on identifying and mitigating hazards.



“The 6S event team served as champions of workplace organization, establishing the safe and high-functioning environments required for daily operational success,” Crowley said.



Cynthia Perazzo, Director of the Armaments Center’s Executive Director of the Enterprise and Systems Integration Center, spoke about the importance of delivering measurable results.



Her remarks highlighted the substantial benefits realized by the seven newly certified LSS Green Belt project teams. Collectively, these teams:



• Generated $34M in cost savings and avoidance

• Improved customer satisfaction

• Streamlined project schedules

• Lowered operational risk



Perazzo reminded the newly certified personnel that this milestone wasn’t the end of their Lean Six Sigma journey, but rather a foundation to use these newly acquired tools in their daily work going forward.



“When we reflect on the strategic impact of this program since its inception in 2000, the numbers tell an incredible story,” Perazzo said. “Over $4 billion in total cost savings and avoidance—this monumental achievement is a testament to your hard work and determination. We have trained nearly 3,000 Green Belts and over 400 Black Belts, leading to hundreds of projects that have fundamentally transformed how we operate and serve.”