NAVFAC Washington Tours NSWCDD Anechoic Chambers in Preparation for new $250M Radar Testing Facility

Photo By Regina Adams | Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division leadership provided Naval Facilities...... read more read more Photo By Regina Adams | Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division leadership provided Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington personnel and regional leadership with an exclusive tour of the installation’s highly specialized anechoic chambers. The group posed for a photo during their tour. see less | View Image Page

In preparation for one of the Navy’s most significant upcoming infrastructure investments, a team from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington visited is Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) on April 28 for an exclusive tour of the installation’s highly specialized anechoic chambers.



Hosted by NSWCDD leadership, the visit provided NAVFAC Washington personnel and regional leadership with a rare window of opportunity to step inside the heavily utilized testing chambers and gain firsthand insight into the size, complexity, and operational requirements.



The tour supported planning efforts for the upcoming P-402 Secure Electromagnetic Research Facility (SERF) project, a critical accelerated designed-build initiative anticipated for award in FY27 and expected to exceed $250 million in construction value. During the visit, the execution team conducted on-site discussions focused on the unique technical and operational requirements associated with the future facility.



The anechoic chamber environment allowed the team to better understand the specialized infrastructure necessary to support advanced electromagnetic research and testing capabilities critical to the Navy’s mission.



This visit provided invaluable context for our team as we move forward with planning and execution of this critical project,” said Kathryn Balonek, chief of the contracting office. “Having the opportunity to experience the existing facility firsthand strengthens our understanding of the technical complexity and operational importance of the future Secure Electromagnetic Research Facility.”



The upcoming SERF will house a massive, state-of-the-art indoor anechoic chamber designed to accommodate even larger and more capable radar testing. The specialized facility will require a steel superstructure with an insulated metal panel exterior, long spans of column-free floor space, and a highly specialized Radio Frequency (RF) shielding system complete with RF shielded access doors and absorber materials.



Due to the highly sensitive nature of the equipment that will be housed inside the facility, SERF will also include a clean agent fire protection system controlled by a Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA) to safeguard mission-critical assets and operations.



Given the unique technical requirements of the chamber, NSWCDD maintains a strong focus on meeting operational requirements while leveraging specialized vendor expertise throughout the construction process. The on-site walkthrough enabled NAVFAC Washington and NSWCDD personnel to directly address project -specific considerations, strengthen collaboration, and ensure alignment for successful project execution.



Once complete, SERF will stand as a premier testing facility supporting the Navy’s research, development, testing and evaluation mission, helping ensure the U.S. Navy fleet remains equipped with some of the world’s most advanced radar and electromagnetic warfare systems.