Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division leadership provided Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington personnel and regional leadership with an exclusive tour of the installation’s highly specialized anechoic chambers. The group posed for a photo during their tour.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 09:30
|Photo ID:
|9697174
|VIRIN:
|260428-O-HG124-9885
|Resolution:
|1010x768
|Size:
|264.76 KB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Washington Tours NSWCDD Anechoic Chambers in Preparation for new $250M Radar Testing Facility, by Regina Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington Tours NSWCDD Anechoic Chambers in Preparation for new $250M Radar Testing Facility
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