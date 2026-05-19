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    NAVFAC Washington Tours NSWCDD Anechoic Chambers in Preparation for new $250M Radar Testing Facility

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    NAVFAC Washington Tours NSWCDD Anechoic Chambers in Preparation for new $250M Radar Testing Facility

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Regina Adams 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division leadership provided Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington personnel and regional leadership with an exclusive tour of the installation’s highly specialized anechoic chambers. The group posed for a photo during their tour.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 09:30
    Photo ID: 9697174
    VIRIN: 260428-O-HG124-9885
    Resolution: 1010x768
    Size: 264.76 KB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Washington Tours NSWCDD Anechoic Chambers in Preparation for new $250M Radar Testing Facility, by Regina Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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