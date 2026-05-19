USS Cleveland commanding officer reflects on legacy after namesake city commissioning

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II | CLEVELAND (May 18, 2026) – Cmdr. Bruce Hallett, commanding officer of USS Cleveland (LCS 31), poses for a portrait aboard the ship in Cleveland, Ohio, May 18, 2026. Hallett, a Boston native, said commissioning USS Cleveland in its namesake city was one of the highlights of his career and described the ship’s plankowners as the crew responsible for setting the standard for the ship’s service life. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart) see less | View Image Page

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Cmdr. Bruce Hallett, commanding officer of USS Cleveland (LCS 31), commissioning the Navy’s newest warship in its namesake city was more than a career milestone. It was a moment that connected the ship, its crew and the city of Cleveland through a shared sense of pride and responsibility. Hallett, a Boston native raised in Maine, said his connection to the sea began early. He grew up with an interest in ships and the ocean, influenced by family members who served before him, including his father, who served as a commander in the Coast Guard, and his grandfather, who served as a merchant mariner during World War II.

“I grew up always having an interest in the ocean and ships,” Hallett said.

After enlisting in the Navy directly out of high school, Hallett later earned a commission, studied engineering and continued through a career that included enlisted service, officer training, leadership schools and multiple sea tours.

Now, as Cleveland’s commanding officer, Hallett said his role is simple in purpose but broad in responsibility. “I am responsible for the ship and the crew, in all aspects,” Hallett said.

That responsibility took on added meaning during commissioning week, as Cleveland became the fourth warship to bear the name of Ohio’s second-largest city. The ship’s motto, “Forge a Legacy,” became a central theme throughout the week and during the May 16 commissioning ceremony.

“To forge a legacy means to actively create something lasting and meaningful through effort, discipline and impact,” Hallett said. “It is not just leaving something behind. It is building with intention, earning a reputation and creating something that lasts beyond our time.”

For Hallett, the motto is not just symbolic. It is a command philosophy tied to the ship’s first crew. “We do not just show up,” Hallett said. “We make something happen.”

That mindset is also reflected in Cleveland’s daily chant, which includes the phrase “all heart, no quit.” Hallett said he developed the chant to give the crew a shared identity and a phrase that could strengthen morale, motivation and unity.

During the commissioning ceremony, thousands of people joined the crew in the chant, creating a moment Hallett said was exactly what he hoped for.

“I wanted the city of Cleveland to feel like they were part of the crew, because this crew is a reflection of the city,” Hallett said.

Hallett said seeing the city’s response to the ship and crew was one of the highlights of his career. “To be here in Cleveland, on a ship named for Cleveland, and to see the way the city responded to us, is incredibly special,” Hallett said.

The most memorable moment of the ceremony, he said, was watching the crew run aboard and bring the ship to life.

“It was a really proud moment,” Hallett said. “Watching them run aboard, watching the ship come to life, and seeing the reception from the crowd made it something special to witness.”

As plankowners, Cleveland’s first crew holds a permanent place in the ship’s history. Hallett said that title carries expectations.

“Being a plankowner is really special,” Hallett said. “It means being part of the first crew, the ones who set the standard for the entire life cycle of the ship.”

Hallett said the plankowners are responsible for shaping how the ship operates, what standards it keeps and what culture future Cleveland Sailors will inherit.

“You are the first ones to show how you want the ship to operate and what the standards are,” Hallett said. “There is a high expectation there.”

Looking ahead, Hallett said he hopes future crews and caretakers remember the ship’s beginning and preserve the pride of the Sailors who brought Cleveland to life.

“I would tell them to take great care of her,” Hallett said. “She is special, and they should always make sure she looks her best.”

More than anything, Hallett said he wants people to understand the character of the men and women who serve aboard Cleveland.

“They are normal, everyday men and women who decided they wanted to do something bigger than themselves,” Hallett said. “They come from all over the country and all walks of life. That makes us special.”

USS Cleveland was commissioned May 16 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second-largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy.