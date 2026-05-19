Ohio Sailor honored during USS Cleveland commissioning week

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II | CLEVELAND (May 18, 2026) – Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Deja Jackson, a Sailor assigned to USS Cleveland (LCS 31), poses for a portrait aboard the ship in Cleveland, Ohio, May 18, 2026. Jackson, an Ohio native with ties to Toledo and Cleveland, serves as a fire marshal aboard Cleveland and said being a plankowner means helping prepare the ship and crew for the legacy future Sailors will inherit. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart) see less | View Image Page

CLEVELAND – For Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Deja Jackson, commissioning week for USS Cleveland (LCS 31) was more than a Navy milestone. It was a homecoming, a recognition of years of work and a reminder of the community she hopes to keep serving long after her time in uniform.

Jackson, an Ohio native and fire marshal aboard Cleveland, was recognized during commissioning week with a proclamation signed by Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb and presented by Cleveland Division of Police Chief Dorothy Todd. The recognition highlighted Jackson’s contributions to the ship since 2024, including her work in damage control training and fire marshal responsibilities.

“The proclamation showed everything I have done for USS Cleveland from 2024 until now,” Jackson said. “I was surprised to receive it.”

As fire marshal, Jackson helped train Sailors in one of the ship’s most critical areas: damage control. Aboard any Navy ship, every Sailor is expected to understand basic damage control, but Jackson’s role placed her at the center of preparing the crew to respond to emergencies, maintain readiness and protect the ship.

Ensign Anna Freyman, Cleveland’s first lieutenant, said Jackson reflects the spirit of the crew. “HT2 embodies a lot of what every Sailor on the ship embodies,” Freyman said. “She has a lot of energy. She is positive, optimistic and hardworking. She likes to work hard, but she also has a good time, and she has a strong impact on Sailors from the junior enlisted ranks to the officers.”

Jackson said her journey in the Navy has also shaped how she thinks about her future. She holds a bachelor’s degree in behavioral health and psychology and hopes to use that background to help children and give back to her community. She also plans to pursue a commission as an officer and continue serving.

For Jackson, being part of Cleveland’s first crew carries personal meaning. As a plankowner, she is part of the group of Sailors responsible for bringing the ship to life and establishing the culture future crews will inherit. That connection was felt across the city throughout commissioning week as Cleveland welcomed the ship, its crew and their families.

“I cannot thank Cleveland and the city enough for how supportive they have been,” Freyman said. “Seeing the flotilla bring us into Cleveland was emotional. It showed, figuratively and literally, how much the city supports us.” USS Cleveland was commissioned May 16 in its namesake city. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy.

For Jackson, the week was both a professional milestone and a personal reminder of where she comes from and where she hopes to go.

After her Navy service, Jackson said she plans to continue giving back, especially to children and her community. “I love giving back to my community,” Jackson said. “I definitely plan on coming home to Cleveland.”