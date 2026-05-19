Kaw Lake staff celebrates 50 years of service

Photo By Stacey Reese | A commemorative marker is pictured near Kaw Lake, May 14, 2026. Authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1962, Kaw Lake is located on the Arkansas River at river mile 653.7, about eight miles east of Ponca City, Oklahoma. Kaw Lake’s missions include flood control, hydropower, navigation, water supply, recreation and fish and wildlife. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Stacey Reese | A commemorative marker is pictured near Kaw Lake, May 14, 2026. Authorized by the...... read more read more

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TULSA, OK – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, joined community partners and stakeholders to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Kaw Lake during a ceremony at the Kaw Lake Overlook near Ponca City, Okla., May 14.

Kaw Lake staff celebrated five decades of flood risk management, water supply, recreation and environmental stewardship, while honoring ancestral ties of the Kaw Nation and highlighting the importance of ongoing partnerships.

“The creation of Kaw Lake required profound changes, adaptation and sacrifice from the local communities,” said B.J. Parkey, chief of operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District. “Kaw Lake is a testament to the resilience, partnership and spirit of the people in the local communities.”

Kaw Lake has played a critical role in flood risk management throughout the Arkansas River basin. The project has prevented an estimated $2.92 billion in flood damage.

Kaw Lake is an economic driver for the region supporting businesses, tourism, recreation and jobs generating between $15 and $25 million annually to surrounding communities.

“The lake does not just hold water; it holds up significant portions of the economy,” said Lt. Col. Curtis Loftin, deputy commander, Tulsa District.

“Sustaining these benefits requires facing tough realities,” said Loftin. “Reaching the half-century mark is a proud achievement, but it also reflects decades of wear on critical infrastructure that must be maintained to ensure the dam continues serving future generations.”

Partnerships play a major role at Kaw Lake, sustaining recreation and conservation opportunities.

Ongoing collaboration between the Kaw Lake Office and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation promotes natural resource management and public hunting opportunities.

“The Kaw Project did so much for public access to recreation,” said Wade Free, director, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “Before Kaw Lake was impounded, public hunting and recreational access were very limited.”

The lands surrounding Kaw Lake hold historical and cultural significance for the Kaw Nation. The former settlement of Washunga, located on present-day project lands, once served as the site of the Kaw Agency, Kaw Cemetery and Kaw Council House. The council house was carefully relocated stone by stone to higher ground during the construction of the lake.

“Since its completion, Kaw Lake has been much more than a reservoir,” said Eric Bonnel, northern area operations project manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District. “It has played a critical role in flood risk management, water supply, and environmental stewardship. At the same time, it has become a place where families gather, traditions are built, and lasting memories are made.”

“While we’re proud of the past, our focus remains on the future,” said Bonnel. “Together, we will continue to protect, maintain, and sustain this resource for generations to come.”

Authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1962, Kaw Lake is located on the Arkansas River at river mile 653.7, about eight miles east of Ponca City, Oklahoma. Kaw Lake’s missions include flood control, hydropower, navigation, water supply, recreation and fish and wildlife.