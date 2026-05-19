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    Fort Wainwright launches free barracks WiFi pilot program

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Story by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska — Soldiers living in select Fort Wainwright barracks can now access free
    Wi-Fi service through a pilot program launched in partnership with the University of Alaska Fairbanks as
    part of the Army’s continued commitment to improving Soldier quality of life.
    The initiative was implemented through an Intergovernmental Support Agreement with UAF, which is
    managing the installation and operation of the network service. UAF contracted service provider Boldyn
    Networks installed and will maintain the system, operating under the service name BaseNet.
    The new service is now available in six barracks buildings across the installation: B3454, B3200, B3206,
    B3207, B3208 and B3412.
    “This initiative by the Army Barracks Task Force to pilot Wi-Fi for Soldiers in barracks throughout the
    Army is a great step in continuing to improve quality of life for our warriors,” said 11th Airborne Division
    Commanding General Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill. “Piloting the service on Fort Wainwright through this
    partnership with UAF is a win-win for our Arctic Angels.”
    The Wi-Fi service is provided at no cost to Soldiers residing in participating barracks. Current network
    performance averages approximately 300 Mbps upload and download speeds, with speeds potentially
    reaching up to 600 Mbps. The network is designed to support gaming systems, high-definition streaming
    and multiple connected devices.
    “This program is about improving the everyday living experience for Soldiers,” said Matthew Cornman,
    U.S. Army Garrison Alaska chief of plans, analysis, and integration. “Reliable internet access is an
    important part of modern life. Whether Soldiers are staying connected with family, pursuing education,
    accessing online resources or relaxing after the duty day, this investment directly supports readiness and
    quality of life.”
    Users are generally permitted to connect up to 10 devices per account.
    Soldiers visiting participating barracks may also access the service by scanning setup information posted
    throughout the buildings and creating an account. Visitor accounts are expected to remain active for
    approximately six months.
    Fort Wainwright is the second Army installation to implement the pilot program, following Fort Riley,
    Kansas. Army leaders will use the pilots to evaluate system performance, Soldier usage and long-term
    costs before determining whether the program could be extended or expanded in the future.
    “This effort reflects the value of strong partnerships and innovative solutions that directly benefit
    Soldiers,” said Cornman. “We are delivering a modern capability that enhances daily life in the barracks.”
    Several organizations played key roles in bringing the project to Fort Wainwright, including the Network
    Enterprise Center, the 59th Signal Battalion and the Directorate of Public Works’ Unaccompanied
    Housing.
    Additional setup information is available through posted materials in participating barracks buildings and
    through unit leadership channels.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 15:09
    Story ID: 565685
    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Wainwright launches free barracks WiFi pilot program, by Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    barracks
    quality-of-life
    igsa
    barracks-task-force

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