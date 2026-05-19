Fort Wainwright launches free barracks WiFi pilot program

FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES
05.15.2026
FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska — Soldiers living in select Fort Wainwright barracks can now access free
Wi-Fi service through a pilot program launched in partnership with the University of Alaska Fairbanks as
part of the Army’s continued commitment to improving Soldier quality of life.
The initiative was implemented through an Intergovernmental Support Agreement with UAF, which is
managing the installation and operation of the network service. UAF contracted service provider Boldyn
Networks installed and will maintain the system, operating under the service name BaseNet.
The new service is now available in six barracks buildings across the installation: B3454, B3200, B3206,
B3207, B3208 and B3412.
“This initiative by the Army Barracks Task Force to pilot Wi-Fi for Soldiers in barracks throughout the
Army is a great step in continuing to improve quality of life for our warriors,” said 11th Airborne Division
Commanding General Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill. “Piloting the service on Fort Wainwright through this
partnership with UAF is a win-win for our Arctic Angels.”
The Wi-Fi service is provided at no cost to Soldiers residing in participating barracks. Current network
performance averages approximately 300 Mbps upload and download speeds, with speeds potentially
reaching up to 600 Mbps. The network is designed to support gaming systems, high-definition streaming
and multiple connected devices.
“This program is about improving the everyday living experience for Soldiers,” said Matthew Cornman,
U.S. Army Garrison Alaska chief of plans, analysis, and integration. “Reliable internet access is an
important part of modern life. Whether Soldiers are staying connected with family, pursuing education,
accessing online resources or relaxing after the duty day, this investment directly supports readiness and
quality of life.”
Users are generally permitted to connect up to 10 devices per account.
Soldiers visiting participating barracks may also access the service by scanning setup information posted
throughout the buildings and creating an account. Visitor accounts are expected to remain active for
approximately six months.
Fort Wainwright is the second Army installation to implement the pilot program, following Fort Riley,
Kansas. Army leaders will use the pilots to evaluate system performance, Soldier usage and long-term
costs before determining whether the program could be extended or expanded in the future.
“This effort reflects the value of strong partnerships and innovative solutions that directly benefit
Soldiers,” said Cornman. “We are delivering a modern capability that enhances daily life in the barracks.”
Several organizations played key roles in bringing the project to Fort Wainwright, including the Network
Enterprise Center, the 59th Signal Battalion and the Directorate of Public Works’ Unaccompanied
Housing.
Additional setup information is available through posted materials in participating barracks buildings and
through unit leadership channels.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 15:09
|Story ID:
|565685
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
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