Fort Wainwright launches free barracks WiFi pilot program

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska — Soldiers living in select Fort Wainwright barracks can now access free

Wi-Fi service through a pilot program launched in partnership with the University of Alaska Fairbanks as

part of the Army’s continued commitment to improving Soldier quality of life.

The initiative was implemented through an Intergovernmental Support Agreement with UAF, which is

managing the installation and operation of the network service. UAF contracted service provider Boldyn

Networks installed and will maintain the system, operating under the service name BaseNet.

The new service is now available in six barracks buildings across the installation: B3454, B3200, B3206,

B3207, B3208 and B3412.

“This initiative by the Army Barracks Task Force to pilot Wi-Fi for Soldiers in barracks throughout the

Army is a great step in continuing to improve quality of life for our warriors,” said 11th Airborne Division

Commanding General Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill. “Piloting the service on Fort Wainwright through this

partnership with UAF is a win-win for our Arctic Angels.”

The Wi-Fi service is provided at no cost to Soldiers residing in participating barracks. Current network

performance averages approximately 300 Mbps upload and download speeds, with speeds potentially

reaching up to 600 Mbps. The network is designed to support gaming systems, high-definition streaming

and multiple connected devices.

“This program is about improving the everyday living experience for Soldiers,” said Matthew Cornman,

U.S. Army Garrison Alaska chief of plans, analysis, and integration. “Reliable internet access is an

important part of modern life. Whether Soldiers are staying connected with family, pursuing education,

accessing online resources or relaxing after the duty day, this investment directly supports readiness and

quality of life.”

Users are generally permitted to connect up to 10 devices per account.

Soldiers visiting participating barracks may also access the service by scanning setup information posted

throughout the buildings and creating an account. Visitor accounts are expected to remain active for

approximately six months.

Fort Wainwright is the second Army installation to implement the pilot program, following Fort Riley,

Kansas. Army leaders will use the pilots to evaluate system performance, Soldier usage and long-term

costs before determining whether the program could be extended or expanded in the future.

“This effort reflects the value of strong partnerships and innovative solutions that directly benefit

Soldiers,” said Cornman. “We are delivering a modern capability that enhances daily life in the barracks.”

Several organizations played key roles in bringing the project to Fort Wainwright, including the Network

Enterprise Center, the 59th Signal Battalion and the Directorate of Public Works’ Unaccompanied

Housing.

Additional setup information is available through posted materials in participating barracks buildings and

through unit leadership channels.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2026 Date Posted: 05.19.2026 15:09 Story ID: 565685 Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Wainwright launches free barracks WiFi pilot program, by Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.