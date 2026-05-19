Kentucky general retires after nearly four decades of service

Photo By Spc. Marissa Keith | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bryan Howay receives a Distinguished Service Medal from Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, the Adjutant General of Kentucky National Guard, during his retirement ceremony at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., May 16, 2026. Howay's career spanned more than 38 years across the Kentucky Army National Guard and active-duty Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marissa Keith) see less | View Image Page

FRANKFORT, Ky. – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bryan M. Howay was honored for 38 years of service in the Kentucky National Guard and United States Army during a retirement ceremony at Boone National Guard Center, May 16.

Throughout his distinguished career, Howay served in a variety of key leadership positions at both the state and national levels. He leaves his most recent post as the Special Assistant to the Combatant Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) for National Guard Matters and Liaison to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, located at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

“This is both a terrific and sad day,” said Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general. “Terrific that we get to celebrate and recognize your service to not only the Kentucky National Guard, but to the Army as a whole. It’s a sad day because we are going to lose you in your uniform.”

Lamberton continued to praise the impact Howay has had on him, personally, and in the organization.

“General Howay is a great example of having that balance of enlisted service, being a noncommissioned officer, and becoming a commissioned officer,” said Lamberton. “That full range of military service has a lot to do with who he is, his leadership style, and his impact on Soldiers in and beyond Kentucky.”

Howay enlisted in 1987 as an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry, rising to the rank of sergeant before earning his commission in 1993 as an infantry officer. Over the course of his career, some of Howay’s most significant roles included serving as commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry, during Operation Joint Forge; operations officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry, during Operation Iraqi Freedom; and commander of 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry during Operation New Dawn.

He has held numerous titles ranging from counterdrug coordinator to brigade commander and chief of staff. A defining hallmark of Howay’s career was his exceptional ability to serve simultaneously in both state and federal commands. He commanded Kentucky’s land forces, while concurrently serving in vital active-duty roles for First Army Division East, and remains one of the only Guardsmen to have served as the commander of an active-duty division.

Howay earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Louisville in history and secondary education, respectively. He earned a second master’s degree from the U.S. Army War College in strategic studies. His extensive list of accolades includes a Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, and Meritorious Service Medal, as well as the prestigious Army Ranger Tab and Combat Infantryman Badge.

“I want to thank you all for being here – the people in the room are the reason why I did what I did,” stated Howay. “Without you all, I would have been gone a long time ago. You all are what is important. It is why I did what I did, for as long as I did.”

Offering advice for leadership and life, Howay noted that choosing a spouse is one of the most important decisions one makes. He thanked his wife, Sharon, for her support throughout the years. He also shared key takeaways for Army leaders based on his experience.

“Get the smartest people you can around you and empower them to lead,” said Howay. “It’s critical and it allows you to think. If you empower your subordinates to do more, you can focus on where you want to take the organization.”

Even though he will retire from his uniform, Howay will continue to serve the Commonwealth through various state programs utilized by the Kentucky National Guard.

Reflecting on a career that spanned five decades, Howay expressed what was most meaningful to him.

“Some of the days will be long, but the years will be fast,” Howay said. “It has been incredible to work with the people on my left and right. The people and the experiences are what I am going to miss the most.”

Howay concluded with one final piece of advice for those continuing to serve in the organization.

“Be willing to take the risk,” he said. “You can’t be afraid to take that first step and try different things. You must be willing and able to jump at opportunities!”