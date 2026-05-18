Army & Air Force Exchange Service Prepared to Respond to Severe Weather

Photo By Zachary Wright | As hurricane season nears, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is ramping up efforts to ensure military communities are prepared in severe weather. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Zachary Wright | As hurricane season nears, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is ramping up efforts...... read more read more

As hurricane season approaches, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is ramping up efforts to ensure military communities stay supplied and prepared during severe weather.

The Department of War’s largest retailer is boosting inventory of essential supplies including batteries, flashlights, generators and bottled water at its distribution centers to ensure high-demand products can be deployed to PXs and BXs quickly.

“The Exchange has powerful infrastructure that allows the organization to act quickly when hazardous weather strikes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “From emergency supplies to mobile field Exchanges that can be deployed wherever they’re needed most, the Exchange is fully committed to well-being of military communities in their most critical moments.”

At installations vulnerable to hazardous weather, managers monitor forecasts and work with command groups to ensure PXs and BXs are ready for major storms. Stores also prepare list of items to be shipped in advance.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. To prepare across the organization, the Exchange’s Disaster Support Group—made up of a team of leaders from around the globe—keeps a close watch on weather developments to effectively respond to storms.

The Exchange’s Waco Distribution Center also stands ready with mobile field Exchanges, which can be stocked with snacks, beverages and hygiene items. These 53-foot-trailers can be quickly deployed to communities in the aftermath of severe weather, ensuring military communities can receive support they need upon command request.

The Exchange has long supported military communities after severe weather, such as hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024, Hurricane Michael in 2018 and hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017.

Facebook-friendly version: As hurricane season nears, @ShopMyExchange is ramping up efforts to ensure military communities are prepared in severe weather. Read more:

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providingvalued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billionin earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website athttp://www.shopmyexchange.comorfollow us on X athttps://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300, or WrightZ@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmyexchange/