DGMC Wound care optimization team strengthens patient-centered care

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Bonnie L. Sgroi, an adult-gerontology clinical nurse specialist assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Bonnie L. Sgroi, an adult-gerontology clinical nurse specialist assigned to Inpatient Medical Services, and Joanna M. Davis, a wound care nurse at David Grant Medical Center, pose with wound care and pressure injury prevention supplies at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., May 2026. The Wound Care Optimization Team supports patient-centered care initiatives focused on wound prevention, early intervention and improved recovery outcomes across the medical center. (U.S. Air Force) see less | View Image Page

An interdisciplinary team at David Grant Medical Center (DGMC) is improving inpatient care through a coordinated approach focused on wound prevention, early intervention, and patient recovery.



The Wound Care Optimization Team was established in the fall of 2025 after clinical staff identified opportunities to improve inpatient wound care services, expand prevention efforts, and strengthen coordination among care teams across the hospital. The initiative supports ongoing efforts across the Military Health System (MHS) to improve patient safety, strengthen care quality, and advance high-reliability practices.



“On the medical-surgical unit, approximately 30% of patients admitted required wound care services,” said Maj. Bonnie L. Sgroi, an adult-gerontology clinical nurse specialist for Inpatient Medical Services at DGMC. “We recognized an opportunity to improve availability, standardize prevention efforts, and better support our patients through a more proactive and collaborative approach.”



The team includes clinical nurse specialists, wound care nurses, dietitians, operating room nurses, hospital quality and safety personnel, and specialty care providers working together to improve wound prevention and treatment processes throughout the medical center.



Key initiatives include expanded wound care nurse coverage, competency-based wound care training for nursing staff, peer-to-peer prevention audits, nutrition consultation pathways for at-risk patients, and operating room interventions designed to reduce pressure injuries during prolonged surgical procedures.



DGMC has reported no new hospital-acquired pressure injuries since adding wound care nurses and implementing updated operating room wound-risk interventions earlier this year. The team also reported an 11% reduction in wound care consult response times and a 30% increase in nurse-driven nutrition consults for patients identified as high risk.



“It has been a pleasure further developing the inpatient wound, ostomy, and continence nursing care program at David Grant Medical Center alongside a passionate interdisciplinary team,” said Joanna M. Davis, a wound care nurse at the medical center. “With increased support and dedicated training opportunities, we are continuing to expand access to meaningful education while preparing our nurses to better support wound healing during hospitalization and after discharge.”



The team’s training efforts include a 160-hour competency-based clinical rotation with wound care specialists, attendance at wound care education courses, and preparation for nationally recognized wound care certification examinations. Additional shadow programs for medical technicians and nursing support staff are also being implemented to strengthen skills related to wound prevention and skin assessments.



Future initiatives include expanding outpatient wound care follow-up support for qualifying patients, implementing updated pressure support systems for prolonged surgeries, and standardizing wound care consult templates to improve communication and continuity of care between clinical teams.



“Being part of this team is a constant source of inspiration,” Sgroi said. “We’ve brought together a group of professionals committed to improving patient care and supporting one another through collaboration and innovation.”



The program reflects DGMC’s continued focus on improving patient outcomes while fostering collaboration across clinical specialties to support safe, high-quality health care delivery.