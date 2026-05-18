Munson Army Health Center trains staff and patients during full-scale fire drill

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Team members from Munson Army Health Center’s Department of Primary Care assemble at their designated rally point following a fire drill at the facility May 13. The annual exercise reinforced staff training and response and educated patients how to safely respond during a fire emergency in a healthcare setting. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Team members from Munson Army Health Center’s Department of Primary Care assemble at...... read more read more

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Delivering safe healthcare includes preparing for the unexpected. That preparation was on display May 13 as Munson Army Health Center conducted a full-scale fire drill during normal patient care hours.

“Conducting drills during patient care operations is necessary because it helps educate both staff and patients on how to respond in the event of an actual fire,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, director of Munson Army Health Center. “The realistic environment helps ensure our team can safely and effectively respond during a real emergency.”

Munson’s fire safety procedures are based on standards established by the National Fire Protection Association and Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which outline healthcare life safety requirements and emergency management standards for medical facilities across the United States.

“During the drill, patients, visitors and staff evacuated the building using stairwells and relocated to designated assembly areas in the parking lot,” said Mary Jo Torgler, Munson’s safety manager. “Personnel also trained on the use of evacuation chairs, specialized devices used to safely move individuals who cannot navigate stairs independently during an emergency.”

Torgler emphasized that elevators are not used during fire evacuations because smoke, heat, and electrical disruptions can make elevators unsafe.

Officials from the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department were on hand to observe and evaluate the exercise to ensure procedures were conducted safely and in accordance with established standards.

“Everything looked good. Staff and patients evacuated in an orderly manner and made their way to the designated assembly point.” said Aaron Dennis, Fort Leavenworth Fire Inspector.

Modern healthcare fire drills were shaped by lessons learned from historic hospital fires in the United States that demonstrated the importance of rapid staff coordination, patient evacuation procedures and emergency preparedness standards that continue to guide healthcare facilities today, according to Torgler.

“Unlike many office buildings, healthcare facilities must also account for patients who may have limited mobility, medical equipment dependencies and the continuity of patient care during emergencies,” said Torgler.

While drills may briefly interrupt scheduled care, the annual requirement helps staff practice safely managing real-world emergencies while continuing to prioritize patient safety.

“We truly thank patients and visitors for their cooperation throughout the exercise and for following staff instructions during the evacuation,” said Walker. “Exercises like this help reinforce emergency procedures, improve coordination and ensure we remain prepared to safely care for our community under any circumstances.”