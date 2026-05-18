Colonel Ojeda inspires graduates – “You are about to become part of something timeless”

Photo By Eric Kowal | MADISON, N.J. - More than 90 high school seniors were recognized for their commitment...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | MADISON, N.J. - More than 90 high school seniors were recognized for their commitment to enlist in military service after graduation during the 10th Annual Our Community Salutes (OCS) of North Jersey Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU), Florham Campus on May 6. The students, all from northern New Jersey, received a special salute for enlisting in various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, to include the U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force. Picatinny Arsenal’s Col. Deanne M. Ojeda, stepped out of her role as Commander, Defense Contract Management Agency Springfield to deliver remarks to the high school graduates and their family members. see less | View Image Page

MADISON, N.J. - More than 90 high school seniors were recognized for their commitment to enlist in military service after graduation during the 10th Annual Our Community Salutes (OCS) of North Jersey Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU), Florham Campus on May 6.



The students, all from northern New Jersey, received a special salute for enlisting in various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, to include the U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force.



Picatinny Arsenal’s Col. Deanne M. Ojeda, stepped out of her role as Commander, Defense Contract Management Agency Springfield to deliver remarks to the high school graduates and their family members.

“I’ve spent my career in the United States Army, serving alongside soldiers from every corner of this nation,” Ojeda said as she addressed the audience. “I can tell you with complete confidence: there is no higher calling than serving your country. The uniform you are about to wear represents more than a job. It represents commitment—to your teammates, to your mission, and to the ideals that define this nation.”



With a voice that carried both the weight of experience and a deep respect for their decision, the colonel spoke of the profound transition the students were about to undertake—from civilians to defenders of the nation.



“You are about to become part of something timeless,” Ojeda said. “Generations before you have worn the same uniform, faced the same fears, and stood firm in the face of uncertainty. Now it is your turn.”



Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Edward Chrystal served as the event’s keynote speaker and administered the oath of enlistment to the young men and women committing to faithfully serve their country.



The Oath of Enlistment ceremony is a formal, public swearing-in event where individuals join the U.S. military. It's a solemn occasion where the new recruit pledges to support and defend the Constitution, bear true faith and allegiance, and obey the orders of the President and their superiors.



The U.S. Armed Forces oath of enlistment dates back to June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress established the Continental Army.



Since 2009, OCS Enlistee Recognition Ceremonies have been held by local communities in banquet halls, auditoriums, and sports arenas from New York to California, with hundreds of thousands of attendees—a testimony to the appreciation of the young adults entering military service.



OCS ceremonies are organized by parents, educators, business and community leaders, and veterans to provide community support for new enlistees and their families as they transition into military service, joining the 1% of Americans who serve in uniform.



As of December 2025, the U.S. military includes 1.33 million active-duty troops and more than 770,000 members of the National Guard and Reserves.



The ceremony, coordinated by FDU’s Office of Veterans Services, also featured the national anthem performed by the United States Military Academy Regimental Brass Quintet. Other speakers included Morris County Commissioner Director Stephen H. Shaw, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher Sands, president of the New Jersey Society Sons of the American Revolution; Assemblywomen Aura K. Dunn and Marisa Sweeney; and Assemblyman Brian Bergen, a U.S. Army combat veteran.