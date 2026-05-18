Healing the Invisible Wounds: Mental Health Awareness Month at LRMC

Photo By Bernhard Lashleyleidner | Panelists at the "Ready, Resilient, and Supported" Mental Health Awareness Month event...... read more read more Photo By Bernhard Lashleyleidner | Panelists at the "Ready, Resilient, and Supported" Mental Health Awareness Month event discuss the importance of mental well-being May 14, 2026, at the Heaton auditorium in Landstuhl, Germany. The discussion focused on stress management, resilience and practical coping strategies to strengthen personal readiness. see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) marked Mental Health Awareness Month throughout May with a series of wellness activities focused on resilience, education and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health care.



The observance highlighted the importance of mental well-being while educating service members, families, Department of Defense civilians and retirees about behavioral health resources and mental health conditions.



The events were a part of the LRMC’s Comprehensive Soldier Fitness

Program designed to strengthen physical and psychological resilience and improve overall readiness.



Mental Health Awareness month was established in 1949 to promote the importance of mental wellness and support recovery from mental illness.



Lt. Col. Angela Lyanobor, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at LRMC, said the Army formally began recognizing the annual observance around 2009 to increase awareness of behavioral health resources and combat stigma.



“The relationship between the military and mental health advocacy dates back to the World Wars,” Lyanobor said. “The surgeon general's 1917 request for a 'mental hygiene' program was one of the earliest examples of the Army formally integrating mental wellness into combat preparedness.”



She said the Army’s current approach reflects a broader cultural shift that accelerated following the Global War on Terror, moving from administrative "hygiene" programs to a more comprehensive focus on Soldier wellness and readiness.



This year’s campaign emphasized active engagement through discussions, wellness activities and physical fitness events designed to support the “human weapon system.”



One of the central events was the"Ready, Resilient, and Supported" community panel, which featured leaders, behavioral health professionals and Veterans discussing mental health, resilience, and recovery.



Former Army Sgt. Franz Ulrich Walkup, who served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vincenza, Italy, shared his experience recovering from combat injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder after being wounded in Afghanistan.



“I joined the military because of my older brother Frank, who was killed in Iraq in 2007,” Walkup said. “On Sept. 29, 2012, I was shot five times and flown here to LRMC. I spent two weeks in the intensive care unit in a medically induced coma before being transferred to Walter Reed.”



Walkup said his family’s military legacy stretches all the way back to the Revolutionary War and that his brother’s service inspired him to enlist and attend Airborne School.



“My first experience with traumatic stress was losing my brother,” Walkup said. “A lot of people don’t realize it’s not only service members who experience trauma and families do too.”



Col. Warren Stewart, commander of LRMC, said Walkup’s story resonated deeply with attendees.



“He wanted to come back to LRMC for closure and to thank the staff who saved his life,” Stewart said. “His gratitude and his family’s legacy of service is remarkable.”



Sgt 1st Class Denise Guerra, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Services at LRMC, said the discussion reinforces the importance of creating supportive environments for Soldiers.



“I have Soldiers seeking help to manage depression and stress,” Guerra said. “They need someone they can talk to confidentially without fear of judgement."



The panel included Col. Matt Garrido, Europe regional director of psychological health; Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Woolley of the Medical Readiness Battalion at LRMC; Dr. Angela Karnes-Pardon, LRMC Culture of Care director; Army Veteran Kerrick Gray and Maj. Tisha Ellis, Army psychiatric nurse practitioner.



Dr. Chris Campbell, chief of inpatient mental health at LRMC and moderator for the event, asked panelists to discuss why mental health awareness remains critical to readiness and quality of life.



Karnes-Pardon emphasized the importance of normalizing conversations about stress, anxiety and trauma.



“Everyone experiences some level of stress or anxiety,” said Dr. Karnes-Pardon. “We have to normalize asking for help and recognize that people are often carrying unseen burdens.”



Gray said support systems and daily resilience practices are essential to preventing mental health struggles from escalating into crises.



“We never truly know what someone else is dealing with,” Gray said. “Having a strong support network is critical.”

Garrido highlighted ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining behavioral health professionals across Europe and other operational areas.



Woolley said leaders play a key role in fostering healthy command climates and reducing stigma surrounding mental health treatment.



“There has historically been an expectation for Soldiers to remain stoic,” Wooley said. “We have to continue breaking down those barriers.”



The observance concluded with wellness activities throughout the month, including mindfulness sessions and a team fitness competition at the LRMC Gym focused on teamwork, resilience, and camaraderie.



"We wanted to create events that showed people that they can overcome challenges together," said Darcy Soward, chief of the behavior health division at LRMC. "Having a support system is often what helps people through adversity."



Barbara Palacios, a CrossFit instructor with Apex Path, said the fitness competition encourages teamwork and connection.



"It’s about bringing people together to encourage one another and make sure we are checking in on our teammates," Palacios said. "Sometimes support starts with simply showing up for each other."



Soward said the overall goal of the monthlong campaign was to encourage people to seek help when needed and remind them they are not alone.



"If you're struggling, please don't hesitate to reach out,” Soward said. “There is always someone there for you. Even if you think there is no one and you feel alone, you aren’t."