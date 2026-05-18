(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Healing the Invisible Wounds: Mental Health Awareness Month at LRMC [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Healing the Invisible Wounds: Mental Health Awareness Month at LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Bernhard Lashleyleidner 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Participants celebrate their physical and mental resilience following the Team Fitness Competition at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center fitness center, May 18. The fitness challenge served as the culmination of a month-long campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month, highlighting the critical link between physical readiness and mental well-being.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 10:07
    Photo ID: 9693944
    VIRIN: 260518-D-HN506-1406
    Resolution: 3904x1683
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Healing the Invisible Wounds: Mental Health Awareness Month at LRMC [Image 6 of 6], by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Healing the Invisible Wounds: Mental Health Awareness Month at LRMC
    Healing the Invisible Wounds: Mental Health Awareness Month at LRMC
    Healing the Invisible Wounds: Mental Health Awareness Month at LRMC
    Healing the Invisible Wounds: Mental Health Awareness Month at LRMC
    Healing the Invisible Wounds: Mental Health Awareness Month at LRMC
    Healing the Invisible Wounds: Mental Health Awareness Month at LRMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Healing the Invisible Wounds: Mental Health Awareness Month at LRMC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MentalHealth #BehavioralHealth #PTSD #PTSDAwareness #Therapy #Counseling #FamilyAdvocacy #

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery