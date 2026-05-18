Participants celebrate their physical and mental resilience following the Team Fitness Competition at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center fitness center, May 18. The fitness challenge served as the culmination of a month-long campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month, highlighting the critical link between physical readiness and mental well-being.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 10:07
|Photo ID:
|9693944
|VIRIN:
|260518-D-HN506-1406
|Resolution:
|3904x1683
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Healing the Invisible Wounds: Mental Health Awareness Month at LRMC [Image 6 of 6], by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Healing the Invisible Wounds: Mental Health Awareness Month at LRMC
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