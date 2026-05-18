28th Infantry Division Honors Fallen in Boalsburg, PA

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk | Members of the public view a CH-47 Chinook helicopter before entering to explore the aircraft May 17, 2026, in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. Every year Soldiers from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard participate in an annual memorial ceremony at the 28th Division Shrine on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg to recognize the fallen and their Gold Star families, along with the strength and honor that comes with the 28th Infantry Division.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk | Members of the public view a CH-47 Chinook helicopter before entering to explore the...... read more read more

BOALSBURG, Pa. – In the green expanse of lawn surrounding the 28th Infantry Division National Shrine, Soldiers, families, veterans and community members gathered May 17, 2026, to honor the fallen during the Iron Division’s annual memorial service.

The ceremony marked the 96th consecutive year the tribute has been held near State College, continuing a tradition deeply rooted in remembrance, sacrifice and service. Gold Star families stood alongside current and former members of the famed Iron Division as the names and legacies of fallen Soldiers were honored.

“The Guard is more than a military force — we’re a community,” said Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, Pennsylvania adjutant general. “We’re a family, and we take care of our own. As we stand beneath these Boalsburg skies today, let us recommit ourselves to carrying the torch handed to us by those we honor and those who came before us. We carry it by serving with integrity, leading with humility, caring for one another and ensuring the sacrifices of our fallen are never forgotten.”

Maj. Gen. Reese J. Lutz, commander of the 28th Infantry Division, emphasized the Army’s enduring commitment to Soldiers and their families.

“It is a profound honor to stand with you on these hallowed grounds in Boalsburg,” Lutz said. “We gather here to fulfill a sacred promise made long ago — to never forget our fallen comrades.”

“From the trenches of Meuse-Argonne and the hills and valleys of Luxembourg to Iraq and Afghanistan, Soldiers of the Iron Division have always answered the call,” said Lutz. “Today, we remember these brave Soldiers not only for how they died, but for how they lived — with honor, grit and an unwavering commitment to their nation and the Soldiers fighting alongside them.”

The memorial service featured tributes throughout the day, including performances by the 28th Infantry Division Band, a ceremonial salute battery from the 1st Battalion, 108th Field Artillery Regiment, and static displays of Army helicopters and military vehicles. Representatives from every company, battalion and brigade within the division attended to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Known as the oldest continuously serving division in the U.S. Army, the 28th Infantry Division traces its roots to March 12, 1879, when Gov. Henry Hoyt signed General Order No. 1 appointing Maj. Gen. John Hartranft as the first division commander of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Over the decades, the Iron Division has built a reputation as one of the Army’s most distinguished and battle-tested units.

Boalsburg itself holds a special place in American history. Often recognized as the birthplace of Memorial Day — originally known as Decoration Day — the town became the site of one of the nation’s earliest traditions honoring fallen Soldiers. In a cemetery just across the road from the current shrine, local residents pledged to return each year to place flowers on the graves of Civil War veterans, beginning a tradition of remembrance that continues today.