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    South Carolina National Guard holds ribbon-cutting ceremony on renovated armory

    South Carolina National Guard conducts ribbon cutting for Union Readiness Center

    Photo By Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina...... read more read more

    UNION, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Story by Stephen Hudson 

    South Carolina National Guard

    South Carolina National Guard holds ribbon-cutting ceremony on renovated armory

    The South Carolina National Guard held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Union armory, May. 15 recognizing the recent upgrades and renovations completed on the armory.

    The armory, which houses4th Battalion, 118th Combined Arms Battalion, was originally dedicated on Dec. 7, 1980. Named in honor of retired Maj. Gen. Harry M. Arthur, who served in both World War I and World War II, and was instrumental in the reorganization of the South Carolina Army National Guard in 1947.

    The armory’s renovation included facility modernization to meet unit needs and improve Soldier quality of life. The $6 million renovation included improvements to existing latrines, interior finish upgrades including new flooring, paint and interior LED light fixtures, upgraded kitchen, new HVAC system and a new roof. Additionally, new security enhancements were added, as well as site work in the parking lot.

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, the adjutant general of South Carolina, spoke to the assembled crowd of Soldiers, retirees, community leaders and elected officials in attendance for the morning’s ceremony. Stilwell thanked the South Carolina General Assembly for the ongoing support for the state’s National Guard. “It turned out well,” Stillwell said. “The next generation of Soldiers who serve will be proud.”

    Stilwell added the armory held a special significance for him when he served there as a newly minted infantry officer.

    “It’s a great pleasure for me to be in Union County,” Stilwell said. “I’m particularly proud of the 4-118th. Union County has a special place in the history of the United States.”

    State Representative Doug Gilliam, who retired from the South Carolina Army National Guard, spoke during the ceremony.

    “This unit has great history,” Gilliam said. “This is a big moment for this unit, it should make you proud.”

    The state is currently placing an increased emphasis on maintaining and renovating South Carolina National Guard armories and completing full-scale updates. In the past year the South Carolina National Guard has completed renovations on armories in Laurens and Hartsville.

    The 4-118th deployed in August 2025 in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Joint Task Force District of Columbia mission — a coordinated federal, local and military effort focused on improving public safety and restoring the district's most recognizable spaces.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 09:25
    Story ID: 565489
    Location: UNION, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, South Carolina National Guard holds ribbon-cutting ceremony on renovated armory, by Stephen Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    South Carolina National Guard conducts ribbon cutting for Union Readiness Center
    South Carolina National Guard conducts ribbon cutting for Union Readiness Center
    South Carolina National Guard conducts ribbon cutting for Union Readiness Center

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