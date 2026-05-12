South Carolina National Guard holds ribbon-cutting ceremony on renovated armory

Photo By Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina National Guard, conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Union readiness center in Union, South Carolina on May 15, 2026. In attendance were South Carolina State Representative Leon D. “Doug” Gilliam, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, the adjutant general for South Carolina, community leaders, and retirees. Renovating the readiness center is part of a larger state-wide modernization effort ensuring that South Carolina National Guard facilities remain operational and mission-ready for 21st-century requirements. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe) see less | View Image Page

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The South Carolina National Guard held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Union armory, May. 15 recognizing the recent upgrades and renovations completed on the armory.

The armory, which houses4th Battalion, 118th Combined Arms Battalion, was originally dedicated on Dec. 7, 1980. Named in honor of retired Maj. Gen. Harry M. Arthur, who served in both World War I and World War II, and was instrumental in the reorganization of the South Carolina Army National Guard in 1947.

The armory’s renovation included facility modernization to meet unit needs and improve Soldier quality of life. The $6 million renovation included improvements to existing latrines, interior finish upgrades including new flooring, paint and interior LED light fixtures, upgraded kitchen, new HVAC system and a new roof. Additionally, new security enhancements were added, as well as site work in the parking lot.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, the adjutant general of South Carolina, spoke to the assembled crowd of Soldiers, retirees, community leaders and elected officials in attendance for the morning’s ceremony. Stilwell thanked the South Carolina General Assembly for the ongoing support for the state’s National Guard. “It turned out well,” Stillwell said. “The next generation of Soldiers who serve will be proud.”

Stilwell added the armory held a special significance for him when he served there as a newly minted infantry officer.

“It’s a great pleasure for me to be in Union County,” Stilwell said. “I’m particularly proud of the 4-118th. Union County has a special place in the history of the United States.”

State Representative Doug Gilliam, who retired from the South Carolina Army National Guard, spoke during the ceremony.

“This unit has great history,” Gilliam said. “This is a big moment for this unit, it should make you proud.”

The state is currently placing an increased emphasis on maintaining and renovating South Carolina National Guard armories and completing full-scale updates. In the past year the South Carolina National Guard has completed renovations on armories in Laurens and Hartsville.

The 4-118th deployed in August 2025 in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Joint Task Force District of Columbia mission — a coordinated federal, local and military effort focused on improving public safety and restoring the district's most recognizable spaces.