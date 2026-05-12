MOAA Junior Officer of Year recognition for Naval Hospital Bremerton MSC officer

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Lt. Erica Fallon (middle) Naval Hospital Bremerton Physical and Occupational Therapy...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Lt. Erica Fallon (middle) Naval Hospital Bremerton Physical and Occupational Therapy department head was recognized as a MOAA Junior Officer of the Year by The Military Officers Association of America, Kitsap Chapter, May 15, 2026. Fallon was presented the award by retired U.S. Army Col. Char Godec (right), after being introduced to attendees at the Armed Forces Week luncheon by Capt. Karla Lepore (left) Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs) see less | View Image Page

From daily operational readiness support to unexpected community relations assistance to surprising Armed Force Day recognition, such has been the standard of late for Navy Lt. Erica Fallon.



Fallon, Naval Hospital Bremerton Physical and Occupational Therapy department head was recognized as a MOAA Junior Officer of the Year by The Military Officers Association of America, Kitsap Chapter, May 15, 2026.

“Since being assigned to NHB about 18 months ago, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and clinical excellence,” exclaimed Capt. Karla Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer, who also addressed the MOAA chapter at their monthly meeting last month. “She runs Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy department, which is our busiest, seeing over 16,000 appointments every year and even with all her duties, she still manages to see approximately 2,500 to 3,000 patients herself. She represents the best of Navy Medicine."



"Thank you to the MOAA Kitsap Chapter for being honored with this award. I'm very humbled to be recognized with the individual award but I can't do anything without my team, my commanding officer, my director, my mentors and especially my Sailors. I can't do half of what I do without them," said Fallon.



Other MOAA Honorees recognized in the tradition which dates back 47 years include, Lt. Jeffrey Decenso of Navy Region Northwest, Lt. Jack Daniels of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport, Lt. John D. Fitzpatrick, U.S. Coast Guard, Marine Force Protection Unit Bangor and Lt. j.g. Noah Bedard, USS Connecticut (SSN 22).



According to Cmdr. John Balsamo, NHB Directorate of Clinical Support Services head, “Fallon has consistently demonstrated superior performance in both her primary and collateral duties. Her clinical excellence is evident in her ability to manage a high volume of patients while simultaneously implementing initiatives that improved departmental efficiency and expanded its scope of practice.”



Some of Fallon’s more notable key achievements include optimized clinic scheduling which had her leading a diverse team of 25 military, federal service, and contract personnel, implementing a revised clinic schedule and expanding appointment availability by 10 percent which directly improved access to care for active-duty beneficiaries, considered critical to maintain operational readiness.



Compiled statistical evidence helps to tell some of Fallon’s impactful efforts. She is responsible for the comprehensive management of a department that facilitates 16,000 patient appointments annually. In addition to her leadership role, she maintains a significant clinical caseload across two separate clinics that serve an active duty, retiree and dependent population of [approximately] 20,000.



She also reinstated rehabilitation services by reallocating space at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor Medical Clinic, restoring 50 percent more rehabilitation services to the primary active-duty clinic, directly supporting Fleet mission readiness. Additionally, she established direct access for physical therapy at Branch Health Clinic Bangor, as well as enhanced policies at the main hospital to accept patients without referrals – maximizing Physical Therapy’s autonomy and improving service member’s access to musculoskeletal care, which profoundly enhanced patient care and operational readiness.



Fallon also expanded the scope of the practice to include elbow, forearm, and wrist diagnoses, recapturing approximately 90 percent of upper extremity cases during Occupational Therapy staffing losses. This prevented backlogs and external referrals, preserving critical medical readiness for operational forces.



Her leadership was also further tested during an abrupt loss of three vital therapy contracts. Facing a potential halt in services, her decisive crisis management and proactive solutions ensured the preservation of core medical services and the continued readiness of the fleet. Her direct clinical intervention was instrumental in returning multiple Sailors to full sea-going duty. She also somehow found the time to directly advise another Sailor toward a specialized physical therapy technician rating, which again directly improved Navy fleet mission readiness.

The MOAA recognition added to her already being selected as NHB Provider of the Year.



“Fallon’s actions also went beyond maintaining operations. They expanded capacity, eliminated risks, and preserved the readiness pipeline. These accomplishments highlight her ability to adapt under pressure, implement decisive solutions, and deliver measurable outcomes aligned with command and Navy priorities,” stated Balsamo.