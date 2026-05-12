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    MOAA Junior Officer of Year recognition for Naval Hospital Bremerton MSC officer

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    MOAA Junior Officer of Year recognition for Naval Hospital Bremerton MSC officer

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Lt. Erica Fallon (middle) Naval Hospital Bremerton Physical and Occupational Therapy department head was recognized as a MOAA Junior Officer of the Year by The Military Officers Association of America, Kitsap Chapter, May 15, 2026. Fallon was presented the award by retired U.S. Army Col. Char Godec (right), after being introduced to attendees at the Armed Forces Week luncheon by Capt. Karla Lepore (left) Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 21:04
    Photo ID: 9687596
    VIRIN: 260515-N-HU933-1515
    Resolution: 4958x3903
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MOAA Junior Officer of Year recognition for Naval Hospital Bremerton MSC officer, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine, nhb, nmrtc bremerton, MOAA junior officer, Navy Medical Service Corps

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