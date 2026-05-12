MOAA Junior Officer of Year recognition for Naval Hospital Bremerton MSC officer

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Lt. Erica Fallon (middle) Naval Hospital Bremerton Physical and Occupational Therapy department head was recognized as a MOAA Junior Officer of the Year by The Military Officers Association of America, Kitsap Chapter, May 15, 2026. Fallon was presented the award by retired U.S. Army Col. Char Godec (right), after being introduced to attendees at the Armed Forces Week luncheon by Capt. Karla Lepore (left) Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)