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    USMEPCOM Holds Change of Responsibility and Retirement Ceremony

    USMEPCOM Holds Change of Responsibility and Retirement Ceremony

    Photo By Israel Molina | USMEPCOM Commander passes the unit guidon to Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Krese during...... read more read more

    NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Story by Ashley Toomey 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    USMEPCOM Holds Change of Responsibility and Retirement Ceremony
    Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Krese accepted responsibility as the new senior enlisted advisor (SEA) of USMEPCOM, succeeding Army Command Sgt. Maj. Yveline Symonette, who is retiring after three decades of service in the Army.

    While officiating the event, Army Col. Frankie Cochiaosue, USMEPCOM commander, emphasized the vital role Krese will play in such a geographically dispersed organization.

    “The senior enlisted advisor at USMEPCOM shapes culture, discipline, radius and execution across the enterprise,” said Cochiaosue. “They serve as a bridge between leadership and the force, helping translate vision into action. I have no doubt that Command Sgt. Maj. Krese will do just that.”

    Symonette, who took on the role of senior enlisted advisor in 2023, reflected on her time in service and the opportunity to complete her gratifying career at USMEPCOM.

    “USMEPCOM Team, you have been the reason I love what I do,” said Symonette. “Thank you for the trust we shared, the teamwork we’ve cultivated and the purpose we have embraced together. This has been the honor of my life.”

    Krese concluded by sharing his excitement for the years to come as he settles into the role.

    “I can honestly say that I have never felt more excited to contribute to a unit mission than I have with USMEPCOM,” said Krese. “I accept the responsibility of leadership and believe that my previous experiences have prepared me for this opportunity. I look forward to being your teammate and to leading the team forward.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 14:37
    Story ID: 565422
    Location: NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    meps
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