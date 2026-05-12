U.S. Air Force and Saint Lucian surgeons partner during limb-saving surgery

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anders Davidson, vascular surgeon, visits with a Saint Lucian patient recovering from surgery during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Saint Lucia, April 27, 2026. The patient underwent vascular surgery after sustaining a gunshot wound that damaged the artery behind his knee and placed his leg at risk of amputation. The successful procedure performed by Davidson and Dr. Charles Greenidge, general surgeon, highlighted the collaboration between U.S. Air Force and Saint Lucian medical professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell) see less | View Image Page

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia — What began as a routine trip to buy bread became a race to save a 16-year-old boy’s leg after a stray bullet tore through a major artery behind his knee.

The outcome depended on more than surgery alone. It depended on trust, relationships and two medical teams working side by side under pressure.

During the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, U.S. Air Force and Saint Lucian surgeons combined expertise inside Owen King European Union Hospital to restore blood flow to Desley Edward’s injured leg, preventing what could have been a life-altering amputation.

“I looked down and saw my feet bleeding,” Edward said. “At first, I didn’t even realize I’d been shot.”

Dr. Charles Greenidge, a Saint Lucian general surgeon and president of the Caribbean College of Surgeons, said the injury immediately raised concern because the bullet damaged the popliteal artery, the primary vessel supplying blood to the lower leg and foot.

“There’s really only one main artery running through that area,” Greenidge said. “If it becomes completely blocked, you could lose your limb.”

The injury was even more severe than doctors initially realized.

“Actually, it was a three-part injury because the nerve was injured, the vein was injured and the artery was injured,” Greenidge said. “The artery was the important part.”

As Edward’s condition worsened, Greenidge partnered with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anders Davidson, a vascular surgeon participating in LAMAT 2026. Together, the team identified the damaged section of artery, removed the clot and restored circulation to the teenager’s leg.

“Together, we were able to identify the injury, remove the clotted portion and repair the damaged portion, restoring blood flow and ultimately saving his leg,” Davidson said.

For Edward, the fear of losing his leg overshadowed everything else.

“When I first got to the hospital, they said they needed more experienced doctors,” Edward said. “I was scared. I was crying. I didn’t want to lose my foot.”

The successful surgery not only preserved his leg but also protected the future he feared losing, returning to soccer, working on his boat and supporting his family.

“It means a lot because I’m very young,” Edward said. “I have a lot to do in life.”

But for both surgical teams, the case also represented something larger than a single operation. Greenidge said the collaboration worked because the teams approached the surgery as partners, combining different experiences and specialties toward the same goal.

“He’s a vascular surgeon,” Greenidge said of Davidson. “I’m a general surgeon who also does vascular surgery among many other things, so naturally his depth of knowledge in that specialty is greater.”

Greenidge said the partnership strengthened the operation both technically and professionally.

“We would have managed the case either way, but it’s always valuable to have another pair of hands, especially when those hands are highly trained and experienced,” Greenidge said. “Even psychologically, there’s reassurance in knowing that if there’s something you’re uncertain about, there’s another experienced surgeon there with you.”

That teamwork extended beyond the operating room.

“A lot of surgical training is universal regardless of the country or institution where you trained,” Greenidge said. “The principles are very similar. It’s almost like speaking the same language.”

Davidson said those relationships are what continue bringing him back to Saint Lucia year after year.

“It’s really the people,” Davidson said. “The Saint Lucians are such wonderful people, and they take a lot of pride in the care they’re able to deliver.”

Rather than introducing systems impossible to sustain after the mission ended, Greenidge said the team focused on improving capability using the resources already available inside the hospital.

“You all came to work with us using what we have,” Greenidge said. “You didn’t bring in all kinds of fancy equipment that we wouldn’t realistically be able to maintain or afford afterward.”

Davidson said missions like LAMAT provide military medical teams an opportunity to adapt and operate in real-world, resource-constrained environments while strengthening partnerships with host-nation providers.

“We may find ourselves in places where we don’t have all the equipment we need and may be overwhelmed with injuries,” Davidson said. “The ability to think on the fly using what we have to maintain excellent outcomes in a stressful, resource-constrained environment is important.”

Now recovering, Edward said he hopes to eventually return to the life he nearly lost.

“Being with friends, enjoying the game, that’s why I love it,” Edward said.

Though the surgery saved his leg, the mission’s broader impact may last far beyond a single patient, strengthening relationships, improving capability and building trust between medical teams working together to care for patients across the region.