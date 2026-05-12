Photo By Christopher Rosario | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC) install temporary roofing on homes in Kagman, Saipan, May 10, 2026, following damage caused by Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Temporary Roofing operations help protect homes from additional weather impacts while supporrting residents during ongoing recovery efforts across the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. USACE continues to work with DOW assets along with the CNMI government and FEMA to respond and assist in the recovery efforts after Typhoon Sinlaku struck the area in early April. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Christopher Rosario | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC)...... read more read more

USACE, Partners Install First STRONG Roofs After Typhoon Sinlaku

SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands— In a critical step toward community recovery after Typhoon Sinlaku, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District, in close partnership with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) government, Island Mayor’s Offices, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S Department of War has installed the first temporary roofs in Saipan and Tinian bringing immediate protection to storm-damaged homes.

This milestone marks the official operational launch of the Temporary Roofing Mission, known as Sustainment of Temporary Resilience and Operations Needs on Ground or STRONG Roof, on the islands. This is a joint operation with the use ofU.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Combined Task Force 75 Detachment, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company alongside contractors to accelerate the installation.

For eligible homeowners, this vital program installs tin metal sheets to cover damaged roofs, protecting property and allowing residents to remain in their homes while planning for permanent repairs.

"Our primary mission right now is stabilizing the living conditions for the people of Saipan," said Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, USACE recovery field office commander. "Installing these first STRONG roofs is a testament to the seamless integration between USACE, FEMA, and the CNMI government. Our partnership is instrumental to ensure resources, expertise, and logistical capabilities reach those who need it as swiftly as possible."

Typhoon Sinlaku brought destructive winds and heavy rainfall to the Mariana Islands, leaving widespread structural damage in its wake. Following a federal disaster declaration, FEMA tasked USACE to lead the temporary roofing mission, a standard response protocol leveraging USACE's engineering and logistical proficiency.

The CNMI local government and island Mayor’s offices has been instrumental in the effort, facilitating access, identifying priority areas, and establishing Right of Entry (ROE) collection centers where residents can sign up for the free program.

CNMI residents who suffered roof damage from Typhoon Sinlaku are encouraged to sign up for the STRONG Roof program by contacting their local Mayor’s office. The service is provided at no cost to the homeowner. Information on sign-up locations and required documentation is being continuously broadcast through local CNMI government channels and FEMA disaster recovery centers.

For more information or to register for the STRONG Roof Program, residents can contact their local Mayor’s Office: Saipan at 670-234-6208, Tinian at 670-433-1802 or 670-433-1828, or Rota at 670-532-9451 or 670-532-9452.