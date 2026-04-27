First Temporary Roof Placement

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Saipan Mayor Ramon "RB" Jose Blas Camacho , talks with local Saipan media at the site where joint Department of War personnel from Army Reserve 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC) (9th Mission Support Command) and the Combined Task Force 75 Detachment (Seabees), as they work to place the first temporary roof on a home in Saipan. USACE continues to work with DOW assets along with the CNMI government and FEMA to respond and assist in the recovery efforts after Typhoon Sinlaku struck the area in early April. (U.S. Army photo/Chris Rosario)