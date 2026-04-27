Saipan Mayor Ramon "RB" Jose Blas Camacho , talks with local Saipan media at the site where joint Department of War personnel from Army Reserve 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC) (9th Mission Support Command) and the Combined Task Force 75 Detachment (Seabees), as they work to place the first temporary roof on a home in Saipan. USACE continues to work with DOW assets along with the CNMI government and FEMA to respond and assist in the recovery efforts after Typhoon Sinlaku struck the area in early April. (U.S. Army photo/Chris Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 21:02
|Photo ID:
|9667597
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-ZT698-1331
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Temporary Roof Placement [Image 17 of 17], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.