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    First Temporary Roof Placement [Image 3 of 17]

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    First Temporary Roof Placement

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Saipan Mayor Ramon "RB" Jose Blas Camacho , talks with local Saipan media at the site where joint Department of War personnel from Army Reserve 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC) (9th Mission Support Command) and the Combined Task Force 75 Detachment (Seabees), as they work to place the first temporary roof on a home in Saipan. USACE continues to work with DOW assets along with the CNMI government and FEMA to respond and assist in the recovery efforts after Typhoon Sinlaku struck the area in early April. (U.S. Army photo/Chris Rosario)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 21:02
    Photo ID: 9667597
    VIRIN: 260506-A-ZT698-1331
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, First Temporary Roof Placement [Image 17 of 17], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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