EOD is an essential U.S. Army enabler for LSCO and homeland defense

Photo By Pfc. James Hernandez | An explosive ordnance disposal technician with the 192nd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), identifies and renders safe a vehicle-born improvised explosive device in the trunk of a car during an EOD capabilities exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 6, 2026. EOD technicians are charged with the protection of personnel and infrastructure in support of overseas and domestic security operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Pfc. James Hernandez | An explosive ordnance disposal technician with the 192nd Ordnance Battalion (EOD),...... read more read more

Fort Bragg, N.C. – The 20th Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Explosives (CBRNE) Command hosted an Explosive Ordnance Disposal capabilities exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 6, to showcase the critical role EOD plays in support of large-scale combat operations, interagency and homeland security missions.

The 192nd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), which serves under the Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), specifically designed scenarios based on real-world missions to showcase their unique capabilities in action.

The 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD) is one of two EOD groups that serve under the 20th CBRNE Command, which is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army EOD technicians.

Distinguished visitors watched from a rooftop as highly trained EOD techs skillfully cleared Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) from a field landing strip to demonstrate how EOD supports Joint Forcible Entry operations.

EOD technicians removed a lodged artillery projectile from a M198 155 mm Howitzer, effectively restoring critical artillery power.

The exercise highlighted how EOD techs embed with maneuver forces during a direct-action raid to identify and mitigate dangerous explosive hazards, enabling commanders to safely maneuver ground forces and successfully complete mission objectives.

“U.S. Army EOD techs integrate with maneuver units to enable mission success,” said Lt. Col. Taylor J. Duren, commander of the 192nd Ordnance Battalion (EOD).

“We train to shoot, move and communicate, in order to effectively identify, mitigate, and if necessary, dispose of CBRNE hazards in all operational environments,” said Duren.

EOD techs detected and safely neutralized a vehicle-born improvised explosive device (VBIED) by detonating an explosive charge as senior leaders looked on.

Using basic tools, EOD techs demonstrated how they can fight and win against new and emerging threats, such as downed one-way unmanned aircraft systems (OWUAS) armed with explosive hazards.

“The purpose of this CAPEX is to educate our senior leaders and to showcase the breadth of EOD capabilities spanning the continuum of real-world operational environments,” said Duren.

“Our desired end state is that EOD becomes maneuver commander’s most valued enabler,” he said.

A scenario involving a nuclear threat device, found in a shipping container by interagency forces, further demonstrated how EOD is fully integrated with Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction organizations across the federal government.

An EOD team safely removed the device from shipping container to conduct further diagnostics, disassembly, and packaging for safe transport to follow-on exploitation.

“The EOD force is dynamically innovating and transforming to meet new requirements,” said Brig. Gen. W Bochat, commanding general for the 20th CBRNE Command.

Bochat said, “We are training EOD to support critical missions, including downed UAS, multi-domain task forces, strategic air defense with Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot systems, ensuring our experts are positioned and equipped to counter the most significant threats.”