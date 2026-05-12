(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Air Chiefs convene for symposium in Tunisia

    African Air Chiefs convene for symposium in Tunisia

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Press Release graphic. (U.S. Air force graphic by Tech....... read more read more

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    05.13.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    TUNIS, Tunisia -- Air chiefs from 29 countries on the African continent, alongside senior leaders from U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, convened in Tunis for the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium (AACS), May 13 to May 15, 2026.

    This year’s symposium, co-chaired by Nigeria, is a pivotal event for the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF), building on decisions made at previous forums to transition from strategic discussions to tangible action. The central theme, "Operationalizing AAAF: An Era of Shared Responsibility," guides the agenda, which includes defining a new seven-year strategic plan, facilitating critical bilateral and multilateral discussions to enhance regional security and interoperability and voting on commitments for a major live-fly exercise in 2027.

    A major focus of the symposium is to address shared security challenges, particularly in humanitarian assistance and disaster response. “Our working groups remain central to this effort, advancing initiatives that strengthen both capability and cohesion across our forces,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kristin Cullinan, AAAF secretary general.

    The symposium underscores a strategic shift toward increased African leadership and ownership in addressing the continent's security needs.

    The Association of African Air Forces is a voluntary, non-political organization dedicated to fostering friendship, cooperation and mutual support among its members to develop a premier African airpower collaborative organization for safety, peace, and security.

    For more information, please contact the USAFE-AFAFRICA Public Affairs office athttps://www.google.com/url?q=mailto%3Ausafepao.pao%40us.af.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 05:20
    Story ID: 565245
    Location: TUNIS, TN
    Web Views: 41
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Air Chiefs convene for symposium in Tunisia, by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    African Air Chiefs convene for symposium in Tunisia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AACS
    African Air Chiefs Symposium
    AACS26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version