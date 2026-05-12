Date Taken: 05.13.2026 Date Posted: 05.14.2026 05:19 Photo ID: 9683055 VIRIN: 260514-F-IT949-1001 Resolution: 5125x2888 Size: 2.45 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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This work, African Air Chiefs convene for symposium in Tunisia, by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.