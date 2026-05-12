US Army recovers, identifies second Soldier near Cap Draa, Morocco; search and rescue operations conclude

TAN-TAN, Morocco — U.S. Air Force pararescuemen with the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, Moroccan military mountaineers, and Moroccan Civil Protection recovered the second of two U.S. Soldiers who went missing May 2, near the Cap Draa Training Area, during African Lion 26. Search and rescue operations have concluded. With both Soldiers accounted for, the focus shifts to recovery and repatriation. The combined recovery team located and retrieved the Soldier May 12 from a coastal cave roughly 500 meters from where both Soldiers reportedly entered the ocean. Challenging ocean conditions, coastal terrain and the cave’s accessibility complicated search and recovery operations throughout the effort. The Soldier was identified as Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington, 19, of Taveres, Florida. Collington served as an air and missile defense crewmember and was assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. “The loss of Spc. Collington is a profound loss for the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command,” said Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. “Her recovery closes the search for our two missing Soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their Families, friends, and teammates continues. We are grateful to the U.S. and Moroccan forces for their professionalism and support throughout the search efforts.” More than 1,000 U.S. and Moroccan military and civil personnel participated in the search, covering more than 21,300 square kilometers across sea and littoral zones. U.S. and Moroccan forces applied integrated air, land, sea and subsurface capabilities throughout the operation, including unmanned aerial systems, rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft, surface vessels, dive teams, mountaineering teams and ground search elements. Search planners repositioned assets daily based on real-time drift analysis, weather predictions and each platform's operational capabilities to focus efforts on the highest-probability areas. “I can’t say enough about the extraordinary efforts of the Moroccan government, our sister services, and Allies,” said Gen. Christopher Donahue, Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. “They were with us during a difficult time – tireless, determined, and compassionate – to aid in the search for our two missing Soldiers. Their commitment never wavered, and their willingness to do whatever it took to bring our Soldiers home to their families speaks volumes about the strength of our partnership and the character of those who serve.” Collington entered the Regular Army’s Delayed Entry Program in 2023 before beginning active-duty service in 2024. She completed Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, as a 14P air and missile defense crewmember. She reported to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, in Ansbach, Germany, in February 2025 and was promoted to specialist May 1, 2026. During her time with Charlie Battery, Collington was known for her character and impact across her battery. “Spc. Collington was an outstanding Soldier whose unwavering enthusiasm and positive spirit uplifted every environment she entered,” said Capt. Spencer Grider, commander of Charlie Battery, 5-4 ADAR. “Her infectious energy, whether in the office, in the field or among her peers, fostered connection and camaraderie, bringing people together through her genuine warmth and heartfelt sense of humor. Her presence will be greatly missed across our formation.” Collington’s leaders emphasized the unit’s continued support to her Family, friends, and fellow Soldiers. “Spc. Collington was a bright light in this battalion. To the Soldiers who knew her best and served alongside her each day, she was a treasured friend whose loss leaves a deep and profound void on our team,” said Lt. Col. Chris Couch, the 5-4 ADAR battalion commander. “As we hold her Family, friends, and teammates in our prayers, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the U.S. personnel and Moroccan partners who dedicated themselves to bringing her home.” Collington’s awards and decorations include the Army Service Ribbon. The Soldier's next of kin have been notified. No further family details will be released at this time. Royal Moroccan Armed Forces transported the Soldier's remains by a Moroccan helicopter to the morgue of Moulay El Hassan Military Hospital in Guelmim, Morocco. On the evening of May 12, Moroccan and U.S. forces conducted a dignified carry at the military airport in Guelmim honoring both Soldiers. The remains of 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr. and Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington departed Morocco aboard a U.S. Air Force C-130J and are en route to the United States. The incident remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available. For media inquiries, contact mailto:media@army.mil.