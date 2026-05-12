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    US Army recovers, identifies second Soldier near Cap Draa, Morocco; search and rescue operations conclude

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    US Army recovers, identifies second Soldier near Cap Draa, Morocco; search and rescue operations conclude

    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    03.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen with the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, Moroccan military mountaineers, and Moroccan Civil Protection recovered the second of two U.S. Soldiers who went missing May 2, near the Cap Draa Training Area, during African Lion 26. The Soldier was identified as Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington, 19, of Taveres, Florida. Collington served as an air and missile defense crewmember and was assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 04:12
    Photo ID: 9682966
    VIRIN: 260513-A-OT886-1002
    Resolution: 3445x4306
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: TAN TAN, MA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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