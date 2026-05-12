2025 CNRH Civilian of the Year Recognized for Driving Change, Boosting Morale

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Jose Jaen | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Tiffany Iiga-Saole, a civilian leader within the N4 directorate at Navy Region Hawaii, poses for a portrait at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 21, 2026. Navy Region Hawaii named Iiga-Saole as its 2025 Civilian of the Year, where she was instrumental in formalizing new update cycles to improve N4 program oversight and provided critical leadership and mentorship to staff across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Tiffany Iiga-Saole, deputy director of Facilities and Environmental for Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH), was selected as CNRH’s 2025 Civilian of Year. As the second in command of the regional engineer office, Iiga-Saole was recognized for her outstanding leadership and mentorship.

Iiga-Saole is credited with driving the Shore Command and Control (C2) cross-command reorganization, which helps streamline base infrastructure by realigning installation management operations with public works, environmental, and facilities engineering functions. She was instrumental in executing this complex integration at the regional level, successfully leading the effort to align over 200 personnel across the previously distinct commands. By conducting a detailed, billet-by-billet analysis, she provided regional leadership with a clear understanding of operational risks and mission impacts, ultimately paving the way for a seamless and highly successful organizational transition.

“Tiffany really was our anchor during this challenging year,” said Cmdr. Brandon Gosch, Navy Region Hawaii Facilities & Environmental director. “While we faced myriad changes and unusual challenges, she was steadfast in her care for the team and mission focus, I cannot thank her enough and am so happy to see her recognized!”

Through a demanding year, Iiga-Saole fostered an environment where morale and productivity could thrive. She organized invaluable training for civilians to sharpen their communication and briefing skills, which directly improved their effectiveness. Understanding the need for structure, she established a regular update cycle for her staff. This new rhythm not only improved program oversight, but also created a clear path for new staff to grow and for experienced members to excel in program management.

“The success our team has achieved over the past year is a direct reflection of our shared dedication, commitment to the mission, and willingness to collaborate,” said Iiga-Saole." I am both humbled and grateful for the trust we've built with one another. It is the strength of these relationships that enables us to look beyond immediate challenges and drive lasting, meaningful impact.”

Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based Navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii. Its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet, warfighters, and their families.