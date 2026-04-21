Navy Region Hawaii Names N4 Leader Tiffany Iiga-Saole as 2025 Civilian of the Year for Exceptional Mentorship and Program Oversight.

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Tiffany Iiga-Saole, a civilian leader within the N4 directorate at Navy Region Hawaii, poses for a portrait at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 21, 2026. Navy Region Hawaii named Iiga-Saole as its 2025 Civilian of the Year, where she was instrumental in formalizing new update cycles to improve N4 program oversight and provided critical leadership and mentorship to staff across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)