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    Navy Region Hawaii Names N4 Leader Tiffany Iiga-Saole as 2025 Civilian of the Year for Exceptional Mentorship and Program Oversight.

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    Navy Region Hawaii Names N4 Leader Tiffany Iiga-Saole as 2025 Civilian of the Year for Exceptional Mentorship and Program Oversight.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Jaen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Tiffany Iiga-Saole, a civilian leader within the N4 directorate at Navy Region Hawaii, poses for a portrait at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 21, 2026. Navy Region Hawaii named Iiga-Saole as its 2025 Civilian of the Year, where she was instrumental in formalizing new update cycles to improve N4 program oversight and provided critical leadership and mentorship to staff across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 20:04
    Photo ID: 9631092
    VIRIN: 260421-N-VD165-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1462
    Size: 916.06 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Region Hawaii Names N4 Leader Tiffany Iiga-Saole as 2025 Civilian of the Year for Exceptional Mentorship and Program Oversight., by CPO Jose Jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oahu
    Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii
    Civilian of the Year Award
    Navy

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