(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On the Front Lines of Engineering: USACE Captain Supports Guam Mission

    FEST Guam takes measurements during site visit

    Courtesy Photo | Guam FEST team take measurements during a site visit.... read more read more

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Story by AnnMarie Harvie 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    On the Front Lines of Engineering: USACE Captain Supports Guam Mission

    CONCORD, Mass. - Capt. Stephen O’Brien of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, recently returned from a six-week deployment to Guam, where he supported engineering design efforts that benefit both U.S. military operations and the island’s residents.

    Guam, a U.S. territory in Micronesia in the Western Pacific, hosts multiple military installations alongside a growing civilian population. O’Brien deployed at the end of January as part of a Forward Engineer Support Team (FEST) and returned in late March.

    “The FEST is a team within the Corps of Engineers that deploys for a period of six months that supports the entire Department of War,” said O’Brien. “Not just the Army, but the Air Force, the Marine Corps, the Navy and any other assets that require technical engineering design.”

    O’Brien served as officer in charge, working alongside a Navy chief petty officer. Their team included six civilian specialists across multiple disciplines.

    “We had a civil engineer, an environmental engineer, a cost estimator, a mechanical engineer, a geotechnical specialist, and an electrical engineer,” he said.

    His primary responsibility was to gather requirements from stakeholders and guide the team in producing design concepts for a range of projects. This required balancing competing needs among Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force installations while coordinating with local government authorities that control land use.

    Despite the strong military presence, much of the team’s work focused on civil infrastructure.

    “The FEST mostly worked civil works such as beach improvement projects for Guam aimed at reducing beach erosion,” he said. “Projects included everything from building infrastructure to support the population in Guam and to support the military bases there.”

    O’Brien joined the team during its final six weeks but contributed to a mission that delivered significant results.

    “I came in late, just wrapping up the last six weeks. The rest of the team was there for six months,” he said. “While they were there, they completed 18 projects valued at around $400 million. This was a very quick turnaround for six months for a small team to do that much work.”

    He said the deployment offered both professional impact and personal experience, including travel within the region.

    O’Brien emphasized that FEST opportunities are open to a wide range of USACE employees.

    “I think a lot of USACE employees don’t know about FEST,” he said. “Any USACE civilian can join. You get paid to go to see places like Europe, the Pacific, South America, or wherever the Department of War needs the FEST and make a real impact. “

    Team members often expand their skills by working outside their primary disciplines.

    “We had the mechanical engineer and the electrical engineer trading work,” he said “Our geotech increased his skill set a lot by helping out civil and helping out mechanical. “

    While acknowledging the challenges of deployment, O’Brien strongly recommends the experience.

    “Six months is hard to be away from family and your projects,” he said. “But it’s a great opportunity to work outside your comfort zone and grow professionally.”

    “It’s a chance to have a huge impact outside of your District and your region,” he said.

    O’Brien has served with the New England District’s Construction Division for nearly a year and is currently a project engineer with the Devens Resident Office.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 14:11
    Story ID: 565182
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Front Lines of Engineering: USACE Captain Supports Guam Mission, by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    FEST Guam takes measurements during site visit
    Guam FEST Group Photo
    Capt Stephen O'Brian at Concord Park Headquarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fest
    usace
    new-england-disition
    capt-steven-obrien

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version