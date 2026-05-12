NAMRU Dayton spotlight: Driving Warfighter Health

Photo By Zachary Wilson | Lt. Cmdr. Travis Landry, Senior Medical Officer at the Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton, leverages his unique experience as a former Marine infantryman to enhance warfighter health and safety. At NAMRU Dayton, he provides clinical care and oversees human safety in research studies aimed at ensuring service members can return home safely. see less | View Image Page

Most people are not fortunate enough to have an accident clearly dictate their purpose is in life. ForLt. Cmdr. Travis Landry, Senior Medical Officer at the Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton, this purpose was dictated to him after falling out of a helicopter.

At least in a technical sense. While serving as a 0331 Machine Gunner in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2001, he broke his ankle fast-roping from a helicopter during a training exercise. It took four months for the injury to be properly diagnosed.

“At the time, I said, 'I can do a better job than that,'” he recalls.

That single moment catalyzed a determination to accomplish his goal. After four years in the infantry – “I graduated from the Marine Corps” as he likes to say, he transitioned to a new life as a civilian. The Golden, Colo. native began working as an EMT while earning his undergraduate degree at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, followed by medical school at Rocky Vista University in his home state of Colorado. In 2012, he returned to the military—this time as a Navy Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, driven by his personal mission to provide the highest level of care for military servicemembers.

Seeking a unique Navy experience in Dayton, Ohio

Before arriving at the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL) at NAMRU Dayton, Landry built an extensive operational resume. He served on cruisers, destroyers, and amphibious transport docks, operating in highly regimented environments where the mission dictated the day.

When it came time for his next orders, he was looking for a new challenge. Knowing the Navy offered a unique brand of adventure, he took a different approach to his career progression.

“I said, 'What's the weirdest thing that I can do?'” he laughs. “I looked and there was a billet in Dayton, Ohio. I said, 'What does a Navy guy do in Dayton, Ohio?' I was up for the adventure.”

The transition from shipboard medicine to a premier research facility was a culture shock at first. Instead of the strict hierarchy of the fleet, he found himself leading a dynamic blend of government employees, principal investigators (PIs), research assistants, and civilian contractors. As the Department Head of Acceleration and Sensory Sciences, his daily environment shifted from executing structured operational tasks to constantly generating new ideas and pushing the boundaries of aerospace medical research.

A Dual Role: Clinical Care and Groundbreaking Research

Today,Landry’s day-to-day responsibilities at NAMRU Dayton are incredibly diverse. On the clinical side, he maintains his operational skills by conducting submarine and physicals and supporting recruiters heading back to the fleet. Notably, he also provides essential medical care for a large, displaced population of Navy personnel in the Dayton area who are far from traditional Navy Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs)—ensuring that these sailors maintain their readiness even while stationed away from the fleet. On the research side, he plays a critical role in human subject safety. Before any study begins, he evaluates participants to ensure they qualify, reviewing their medical histories and medications to guarantee that the research will cause no harm and that the data collected will be accurate. “When policy needs to change, we need data to drive that decision-making,” he explains. Whether researchers are determining the exact level of color vision required for a specific aviation role or finding ways to return injured warfighters to the front lines faster, his medical oversight ensures the science is safe and sound.

Data-Driven Policy for Aviator Resiliency

One of the effortsLandry is most excited about right now is a comprehensive aviator resiliency study. Sparked by recent public concerns regarding the long-term well-being of military pilots, the study aims to look at retrospective data to identify any significant health differences between aviators and ground crew, as well as variations across different aircraft platforms. The scope of the project is massive, branching beyond the Navy and Marine Corps to include Air Force and Army data.

“It feels like we're going to be able to get a good wrap on this question and determine what's going on,” he says. By looking at all aspects of long-term wellness, the team at NAMRU Dayton hopes to identify specific areas for further research and develop tangible solutions to mitigate risks for aviators across the joint force.

The Ultimate Mission: Warfighter support

When he isn’t overseeing clinical trials or treating patients, Landry can usually be found unwinding with a good science fiction or fantasy novel—a welcome break from the heavy technical reading his job requires. But whether he is reading a novel, evaluating a research protocol, or conducting an operational screening, his foundational experience in the Marine Corps infantry is never far from his mind. It deeply informs his personal definition of what it means to "support the warfighter." “I want to make sure that those who are brave enough to commit to service have the ability to go home, play with their kids, and have a future,” he says. “As a caregiver and a physician, I want to bring all those people home and make sure they’re safe... knowing that we can mitigate risk as best we can and provide as much safety to our forward-deployed members.”

NAMRU Dayton, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, participates in medical research and development efforts dedicated to advancing warfighter lethality by protecting and enhancing health, readiness and performance through cutting-edge toxicology, environmental health and aerospace medical studies.