Picatinny Arsenal joins push to streamline New Jersey government and cut costs

Photo By Eric Kowal | LANDING, N.J. – Picatinny Arsenal officials met with other industry, academia and...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | LANDING, N.J. – Picatinny Arsenal officials met with other industry, academia and government officials on May 8 to collaborate on Governor Mikie Sherrill’s "Save You Time and Money" agenda, designed to streamline New Jersey’s state government, cut red tape, and reduce costs for residents and businesses. Chris Grassano, Director, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center at Picatinny Arsenal, served as an event panelist. U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes see less | View Image Page

LANDING, N.J. – Picatinny Arsenal officials met with other industry, academia and government officials on May 8 to collaborate on Governor Mikie Sherrill’s "Save You Time and Money" agenda, designed to streamline New Jersey’s state government, cut red tape, and reduce costs for residents and businesses.



The session at the Collaborative Operationalized Manufacturing Engineering and Training (COMET) facility in Morris County was part of a 21-County tour where Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell and Chief Operating Officer Kellie Doucette met with business leaders and residents to gather feedback on improving government effectiveness.



Picatinny Arsenal is one of the top three employers in the County, according to the Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation, and the installation’s capabilities are unique and vital to the Nation, as the workforce leads the advancement of armament technologies and engineering innovation for the U.S. military.



Chris Grassano, Director, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center at Picatinny Arsenal, served as an event panelist alongside Caldwell and Doucette, as well as Senator Anthony Bucco and Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, both of New Jersey’s 25th Legislative District, and Teik Lim, President of the New Jersey Institute of Technology.



The group addressed an audience that included members of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, local elected officials, and other partners in academia and industry.



“Your focus on driving efficiency, saving taxpayer dollars, and streamlining government resonates deeply with our core duty,” said Grassano. “Your steadfast support for our mission and partnership with the vibrant defense community here in New Jersey is invaluable. What we’re doing here today is fundamentally about efficiency—saving time, reducing cost, and delivering capability faster where it matters most. In our world, that doesn’t just mean dollars—it means getting critical solutions into the hands of our Soldiers more quickly and effectively.”



COMET opened in 2024 through a partnership that would spur innovation and help to develop a highly skilled future workforce. It functions as a hub for advanced manufacturing research, technology incubation, and workforce development, providing a 10-week summer internship program for students to work on defense-related projects.



“It feels like just yesterday that we cut the ribbon for this center—celebrating it as a prime example of collaboration between state organizations, the federal government, academia, and private sector innovators,” said Grassano. “We spoke then about its alignment with the Army’s objectives and the National Defense Strategy. Today, your visit reinforces the importance of partnership and the efficiency gained when we share technical requirements, operational demand signals, and collaborate early to meet the warfighter’s evolving needs.



“The DEVCOM Armaments Center is the Army’s home for extensive and unique manufacturing capabilities for armament systems. For generations, we have been the experts who research, develop, produce, and sustain the advanced armaments that provide our Soldiers with unmatched capability on the battlefield. The COMET Center is a force multiplier in advancing that mission.”



The strategic synergy between government, academia, and industry partners is essential for accelerating technological innovation, ensuring national security, and fostering a robust ecosystem capable of solving the complex challenges of the modern warfighting environment.



“We recognize that modern defense challenges demand a team of teams approach,” said Grassano. “We cannot do this alone. That is why our partnerships, particularly with organizations like the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, the New Jersey Innovation Institute, and the New Jersey Institute of Technology—are so vital. With the broader Picatinny Enterprise, we leverage these collaborations to close technical gaps and to bring new energy, capability, and solutions into the defense ecosystem.



“These relationships allow us to combine New Jersey’s deep and diverse industrial base with the Army’s unique requirements. This synergy is essential for expanding manufacturing talent pipelines, enabling advanced training, and strengthening the resilience and excellence of the Defense Industrial Base.”