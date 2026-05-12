NUWC Division Newport will host in-person hiring event on May 30

Photo By Public Affairs Office | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport will host a hiring event on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Public Affairs Office | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport will host a hiring event on Saturday,...... read more read more

NEWPORT, R.I.– Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport will hold an in-person recruiting event on Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held inside the gymnasium of Building 80 located at 80 Fleet Access Road, outside of NUWC’s main gate.

Candidates are being sought in the fields of engineering, data science, math, computer science, cybersecurity, physics, contract specialists and other career paths. Attendees are asked to bring at least 10 copies of their resume to hand out to department leaders and an educational transcript for potential on-the-spot hires.

Register for the event by creating an account and uploading your resume and transcript into the Talent Acquisition Portal here: https://navsea.recsolu.com/app/collect/event/mfbr0v-O1B66zkKIcnwMZQ

Those with questions about the event can reach out via email: mailto:usn.newport.nuwcdivnewportri.mbx.recruit@us.navy.mil

NUWC Division Newport is focused on developing and applying advanced technical capabilities to test, evaluate, field and maintain undersea warfare systems and related defense assets. Its workforce of civilian federal government employees directly support the full spectrum of U.S. Navy undersea programs.

Learn more about exciting careers at Division Newport in arecruitment handbook posted here: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869.Commanded by Capt. Kevin Behm, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.