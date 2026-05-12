NUWC Division Newport will host in-person hiring event on May 30

Date Taken: 05.12.2026 Date Posted: 05.12.2026 14:13 Photo ID: 9679028 VIRIN: 260511-N-N1810-1001 Resolution: 750x747 Size: 106.74 KB Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

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