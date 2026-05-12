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    NUWC Division Newport will host in-person hiring event on May 30

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    NUWC Division Newport will host in-person hiring event on May 30

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport will host a hiring event on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 14:13
    Photo ID: 9679028
    VIRIN: 260511-N-N1810-1001
    Resolution: 750x747
    Size: 106.74 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NUWC Division Newport will host in-person hiring event on May 30, by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NUWC Division Newport will host in-person hiring event on May 30

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    Hiring Event
    NUWC Division Newport
    26-06

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