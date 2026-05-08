EPUs Become Port Management Units

Photo By Grady Fontana | A team from Navy Reserve Military Sealift Command Far East Units pose in front of Maritime Administration ship MV Cape Horn (T-AKR 5068) at Subic Bay, Philippines, during exercise Balikatan 2026, April 9. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Grady Fontana | A team from Navy Reserve Military Sealift Command Far East Units pose in front of...... read more read more

The Military Sealift Command (MSC) Reserve port operations units formerly referred to as Expeditionary Port Units (EPUs) were renamed to Port Management Units (PMUs) in April 2026, effective immediately, to reflect a more accurate description of unit operations.

The change was driven by MSC Reserve Affairs (N14) and Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, MSC, to remove the “expeditionary” label due to the evolution of the mission of these units, and to better communicate the units’ core purpose: deploying to existing uncontested ports to enable and manage vessel operations, sometimes in austere locations.

Primarily only the name and how units are referenced have changed, e.g., ‘MSC Atlantic (MSCLANT) PMU, MSC Far East (MSCFE) PMU,’ etc. Briefing products and terminology were directed to be updated accordingly, and updated instructions and training products are in progress.

According to Capt. Jared E. Henderson, MSC Force Reserve Program Director, the term “expeditionary” was misleading and prompted incorrect expectations (e.g., weapons/infantry-style training). “Port Management” better aligns stakeholders on the actual requirement: port operations support to MSC vessels in pre-existing and uncontested ports.

MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC’s workforce includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.