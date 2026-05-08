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    EPUs Become Port Management Units

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    EPUs Become Port Management Units

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    A team from Navy Reserve Military Sealift Command Far East Units pose in front of Maritime Administration ship MV Cape Horn (T-AKR 5068) at Subic Bay, Philippines, during exercise Balikatan 2026, April 9. (Courtesy photo)

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    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 21:10
    Photo ID: 9677539
    VIRIN: 260409-N-IX266-1001
    Resolution: 2779x2084
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, EPUs Become Port Management Units, by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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