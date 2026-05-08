A team from Navy Reserve Military Sealift Command Far East Units pose in front of Maritime Administration ship MV Cape Horn (T-AKR 5068) at Subic Bay, Philippines, during exercise Balikatan 2026, April 9. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 21:10
|Photo ID:
|9677539
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-IX266-1001
|Resolution:
|2779x2084
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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EPUs Become Port Management Units
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