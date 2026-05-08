New Man on Deck: First 60 Days as Able Seaman

Photo By LaShawn Sykes | Sixty days into his new role as Able Seaman (AB) on USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Military Sealift Command (MSC) Civil Service Mariner (CIVMAR) Jimmie Moore Jr. provides an update, detailing his first two months, his passion for growing as a mariner, and some insights for MSC recruitment. see less | View Image Page

Photo By LaShawn Sykes | Sixty days into his new role as Able Seaman (AB) on USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20),...... read more read more

Norfolk, Va. (May 11, 2026) - Sixty days into his new role as Able Seaman (AB) on USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Military Sealift Command (MSC) Civil Service Mariner (CIVMAR) Jimmie Moore Jr. provides an update, detailing his first two months, his passion for growing as a mariner, and some insights for MSC recruitment.

During his initial onboarding, Moore quickly realized that much of an MSC CIVMAR’s success requires some personal initiative and accountability. "You can’t always have it your way – This is not Burger King," he said. As an AB, Moore said, sometimes the work requires you to work alone and unafraid and that can be very overwhelming, particularly if you have never sailed before. "I have six years of sailing experience and even still, acclimating initially to this new, high-pressure environment was challenging." The good news, he said, is "I was able to overcome the challenge by relying on both my six years of sailing experience and the help of my fellow shipmates."

"Thank you for your honesty, Jimmie, said Lemuel Jordan, MSC Recruitment Director. "You make an important point for new recruits to understand. The ability to take initiative and learn on the fly is considered essential for integration into the crew and operational success."

Additionally, Jordan said, he is not surprised that Moore experienced working on his own, especially when working on certain tasks. "While much of what CIVMARs do is collaborative, many things—such as safety, watch-standing, and maintenance—that an AB Seaman is responsible for, requires independent work. Given Jimmie’s six years of mariner experience, I can see why he was allowed to work independently. His team believed in his expertise to get the job done right."

With his sights set on the future, Moore said, after two months of independent work, he is ready for new challenges. Although he loves his current work as a lookout and helmsman, he is aiming higher, with an aspiration to move into the Engineering Department. Thanks to the expert training from the Whitney engineering team, he is bridging the gap between theory and hands-on maintenance, confident he will reach his goal to become a marine diesel mechanic, one day soon.

When asked what he loves most about working for MSC, Moore said, "The flexibility! The chance to pick my next work assignment is a major bonus. When you sail with the Seafarers International Union (SIU), you’re able to leverage the union’s hiring hall system to find jobs and pick assignments based on seniority and availability," he said.

For the next 10 months, Moore’s aim will be to accumulate enough sea time, continue training with the engineers, and demonstrate to his leaders through task completion and technical assessments that he is ready for the next career opportunity with MSC, he said.

When offering advice to MSC for future CIVMAR recruits, Moore advised MSC recruiters to combat the competitive maritime hiring landscape by targeting young adults, aged 18-25. Specifically, he suggested reaching financially challenged teenagers who want a career but cannot afford college—and offering them a tangible alternative: learning a trade. By planting this vision early, Moore believes that MSC can attract recruits to a maritime career, providing them with training, scholarships, and immediate employment upon completion.

"Jimmie, thank you again for your honest feedback," Jordan said. "We look to our CIVMARS, who are accomplishing the day-to-day operations, to provide inputs on how we make real improvements in how we operate. I plan to bring up your points at the next recruitment meeting to see how we can implement them."

The USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), one of two Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ships, is uniquely and jointly manned by both U.S. Navy Sailors and MSC’s CIVMARS. It operates as a hybrid ship, with MSC civilian mariners managing engineering, navigation, deck, and supply functions.

MSC operates roughly 140-plus civilian-crewed ships that provide global logistics, replenishment at sea, specialized mission support, and combat cargo prepositioning for the U.S. Navy.

To learn more about MSC CIVMAR opportunities, visit: https://sealiftcommand.com/