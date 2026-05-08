Fighting IKE

Few symbols embody the projection of American power, resilience, and technological dominance like the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. Among them, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), affectionately known as “Ike,” projects power as a floating city, a steel leviathan, and a symbol of the United States’ ability to operate globally. Since her launch in 1975, Eisenhower has borne witness to Cold War brinkmanship, Middle Eastern conflicts, humanitarian crises, and twenty-first century counterterrorism campaigns. Named for the 34th President of the United States and Supreme Allied Commander of World War II Europe, the ship carries a name synonymous with leadership and victory. Her steel skin echoes with the stories of sailors, aviators, and Marines who lived, fought, and sometimes died on her decks. In her nearly fifty years of operational duty, the Eisenhower has been a bulwark for America’s global commitments—a ship forged at the height of the Cold War and still steaming into the uncertain waters of the twenty-first century.

I LIKE IKE President Dwight David “Ike” Eisenhower was born in Denison, Texas, on October 14, 1890. A member of the famed “class the stars fell on,” he graduated from West Point in 1915. During the interwar years, he served as an advisor to General Douglas MacArthur and the Philippine government, steadily advancing in rank until he was promoted to brigadier general in 1941—just before America’s entry into World War II.

Eisenhower’s meteoric rise began in North Africa, where he was appointed Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force. He retained this position to direct the 1944 invasion of Europe, proving himself a master of coalition warfare by uniting and managing often divided Allied leaders. His steady leadership carried the Allies to ultimate victory in Europe against Nazi Germany.

In the war’s aftermath, Eisenhower became Military Governor of the American-occupied zone of Germany before returning to Washington, D.C. as Army Chief of Staff. In 1950, he assumed command of NATO forces, capping his illustrious military career with retirement in 1952. Later that year, he entered politics, winning the presidency in a landslide, 442 to 89 electoral votes as the first Republican president in two decades. He was reelected in 1956 with another decisive electoral victory.

Eisenhower’s presidency was marked by lasting national achievements: the creation of NASA, the construction of the Interstate Highway System, and the passage of the Civil Rights Acts of 1957 and 1960. After leaving office, he retired to a farm near the Gettysburg battlefield in Pennsylvania, where he spent his final years. Eisenhower died of congestive heart failure in Washington, D.C., on March 28, 1969, at the age of 78.#_edn1

ORIGINS AND CONSTRUCTION Congress authorized the construction of the Ike—the third nuclear-powered carrier and second Nimitz-class ship in fiscal year 1970 to supplement the aging Kitty Hawk and Enterprise class WW2 era carriers. Originally to be named simply Eisenhower, the vessel was officially renamed Dwight D. Eisenhower on 25 May 1970, honoring the president who had overseen the Allied liberation of Europe and whose doctrine of strength guided U.S. Cold War policy.#_edn2

The ship’s keel was laid at Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock Company, the only yard in the United States capable of constructing nuclear-powered carriers. On 11 October 1975, Mamie Doud Eisenhower, the president’s widow, christened the vessel, breaking a bottle of champagne alongside Secretary of the Navy J. William Middendorf. The launch occurred at 11:11 a.m.—a symbolic nod to World War I Armistice Day fifty-seven years earlier, which President Eisenhower officially changed to Veterans Day in 1954.#_edn3 Commissioned on 18 October 1977, with Captain William E. Ramsey in command, Eisenhower cost approximately $679 million to build—equivalent to more than $5.5 billion in 2024 dollars. She displaced over 100,000 tons, stretched more than 1,090 feet, and could carry nearly 90 aircraft. The ship immediately became the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Two, replacing the aging World War II-era carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt.#_edn4

EARLY OPERATIONS AND THE IRAN HOSTAGE CRISIS After fourteen months of intensive training, the Eisenhower deployed to the Mediterranean Sea in 1978, her first operational cruise. That same year, tragedy struck when a helicopter from Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 16 crashed near the ship’s starboard side, claiming the lives of LTJG Frederic L. Bell and ADC John R. Bazan.#_edn5 Her next trial came the following year. On 4 November 1979, Iranian revolutionaries stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking fifty-two Americans hostage. In response, President Jimmy Carter dispatched the Eisenhower to the Indian Ocean. For six months, the carrier remained on station, underscoring America’s ability to project power into a volatile region. When a daring but ill-fated hostage rescue mission failed in April 1980, the Eisenhower relieved USS Nimitz three days later, reassuming the watch over the tense standoff. In 1982, the Ike again played a role in crisis response, returning to the Mediterranean Sea for a third deployment and participated in the evacuation of U.S. Embassy staff from Beirut, Lebanon, on 24 June, when the city descended into violence.#_edn6

MID-1980S: OVERHAULS AND D-DAY MEMORIES In May 1984, the Eisenhower had already demonstrated her symbolic role as well as her military one, participating in the 40th anniversary of D-Day. Off Normandy, the ship embarked John Eisenhower, the president’s son, along with dozens of D-Day veterans to participate in the ceremony. Furthermore, Carrier Air Wing 7 conducted a memorial flyover of Omaha Beach, paying tribute to the legacy of the ship’s namesake. By the mid-1980s, the Eisenhower had proven her worth in numerous volatile combat zones but required modernization. After completing her fourth deployment, the Ike entered Newport News Shipbuilding yard in October 1985 for her first complex overhaul. The 18-month refit added modern defensive systems, including the Close-In Weapons System (CIWS), NATO Sea Sparrow surface-to-air missiles, the Navy Tactical Data System, and an anti-submarine warfare module. Furthermore, over 1,800 berths were refurbished, and the ship was equipped to operate the new F/A-18 Hornet. Yet periodic mishaps continued to remind crews of the dangers of sea duty. In March 1989, while returning from sea, the Eisenhower collided with the Spanish bulk carrier Urduliz in Norfolk harbor due to strong currents and winds, damaging her aircraft elevator. Later that year, tragically a rogue wave struck the same elevator, sweeping three sailors and dozens of missiles overboard; one of the sailors AOAN Craig A. Harris was lost at sea.#_edn7

THE PERSIAN GULF AND DESERT STORM The 1990s brought the Eisenhower into the Middle East with new urgency. When Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in August 1990, Eisenhower became the first carrier to conduct sustained combat operations in the Red Sea and only the second nuclear-powered carrier to transit the Suez Canal. That deployment, her sixth to the Mediterranean, also coincided with what would have been President Eisenhower’s 100th birthday. Next, on 26 September 1991, she redeployed to the Persian Gulf in support of Operation Desert Storm, underscoring her role as a spearhead of U.S. combat power. After her return, Ike underwent overhaul and conversion at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1993. By September 1994, she was back at sea, this time embarking nearly 2,000 soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division for Operation Uphold Democracy. Off Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the Eisenhower spearheaded the American-led effort to restore the democratically elected government. Just a month later, the Ike deployed again, enforcing no-fly zones over Iraq (Operation Southern Watch) and Bosnia (Operation Deny Flight). This cruise made history: it was the first deployment of women aboard a U.S. combatant ship. Over 400 women served as part of the Eisenhower’s crew, though the integration was not without controversy, with pregnancies and misconduct drawing headlines.#_edn8

INTO THE NEW MILLENNIUM The Eisenhower entered the twenty-first century still at the center of U.S. operations abroad. In February 2000, she deployed on the so-called “Millennium Cruise,” dropping combat ordnance in Iraq during Operation Southern Watch. The following year, she entered Newport News Shipbuilding for a mid-life refueling and complex overhaul, which lasted until 2005. Costing nearly $1.5 billion, the work included refueling both nuclear reactors, replacing 3,000 valves, installing modern radar systems, and upgrading the island superstructure. Her return to sea came just as the Global War on Terror entered full swing. From October 2006 to May 2007, she deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet in support of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan flying more than 31,000 flight hours and dropping 140 laser-guided bombs. Furthermore, off Somalia, the Eisenhower provided cover for U.S. AC-130 gunships hunting Al Qaeda operatives, demonstrating the global flexibility of a carrier strike group. Between 2009 and 2013, Ike completed multiple deployments supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. Her aircraft flew tens thousands of combat sorties over Afghanistan and Iraq, expending hundreds of precision-guided munitions. On July 2, 2011, a team from the Navy’s Unmanned Combat Air System program office (PMA-268) achieved a milestone by completing the first carrier landing of an F/A-18D surrogate aircraft. Acting as a stand-in for an unmanned vehicle, the Hornet, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23, was fitted with X-47B precision navigation and control software developed under the Unmanned Combat Air System Carrier Demonstration (UCAS-D) program. This successful touchdown marked a critical step toward enabling the X-47B to conduct carrier-based operations beginning in 2013.#_edn9

TRIALS OF THE 2010S The mid-2010s tested Eisenhower’s endurance. In June 2016, she deployed for seven months to the Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of responsibility, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve against ISIS. Carrier Air Wing 3 launched nearly 2,000 combat sorties, dropping more than a million pounds of ordnance on Islamic State targets. Her deployment was not without unusual events: in September 2016, a female sailor unexpectedly gave birth aboard the ship while underway in the Arabian Gulf, the first such occurrence in Eisenhower’s history. At the end of 2016, Ike returned home for another lengthy 17-month maintenance period and returned to operations in November 2018.#_edn10

THE COVID-19 ERA AND RECORD AT SEA In February 2020, the Eisenhower departed Norfolk for a deployment unlike any in her past. The COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe, forcing the ship to remain at sea without port visits. By the time she returned in August 2020, she had broken the record for the most consecutive days at sea without pulling into port: 260 days, far surpassing the previous record of 160. During this voyage, the crew became history’s first “Iron Shellbacks,” crossing the equator after more than 100 days without touching land and returned home August 2020.#_edn11

RENEWED RELEVANCE: THE 2020S In the decade of renewed great power competition, the Eisenhower has continued to prove indispensable. She deployed in July 2021, supporting Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel. In October 2023, she began her twentieth deployment, sailing to the Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas in support of both Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Prosperity Guardian. That autumn, as the Israel-Hamas war erupted, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the Ike and her strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean, underscoring her continuing role as a frontline deterrent. However, the regional dynamic soon shifted marking a new era of U.S. Naval warfare when the ship’s aircraft and escorts engaged in incessant live combat against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Ike and her escorts expended more than a billion dollars of ordnance against Houthi targets and in defense of the Carrier Strike Group.#_edn12 On 26 December 2023, Eisenhower’s aircraft and the destroyer Laboon destroyed twelve drones and multiple missiles in a ten-hour battle. Days later, helicopters from the ship destroyed three Houthi attack boats targeting the commercial vessel Maersk Hangzhou—marking the first helicopter-to-surface combat engagement of its kind in U.S. Navy history. By July 2024, after a nine-month combat deployment, 275 days at sea, the Eisenhower returned home, having conducted 13,800 sorties, fired dozens of missiles and dropped hundreds of bombs in defense of international shipping in the most kinetic combat deployment since World War II. For their valor in the Red Sea, the crew of the Ike was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon—an honor seldom bestowed upon U.S. Navy ships since the Gulf War.

LEGACY AND FUTURE Today, the Eisenhower remains the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Two, but her long career is nearing its twilight. Scheduled to be replaced by the new USS Enterprise (CVN-80) around 2029, the ship has nonetheless secured her place in the annals of U.S. Navy history. From Beirut to the Red Sea, from Haiti to Afghanistan, and from Normandy’s commemorative flyovers to the tense patrols of the Persian Gulf, the Eisenhower has been more than a ship. She has been a front stage for American history, a workplace for tens of thousands of sailors, and a vessel whose presence could change the course of crises around the world. As she approaches her fiftieth birthday, the Eisenhower has embodied the United States Navy’s maxim of being always forward deployed in the heat of the action. The name “Ike” once rallied Allied troops to liberate Europe. Today, emblazoned on a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, it continues to reassure allies, deter adversaries, and remind the world of the enduring reach of American seapower.

#_ednref1 Thomas C. Reeves, “Dwight D. Eisenhower,” Britannica, Updated August 23, 2025. https://www.britannica.com/biography/Dwight-D-Eisenhower #_ednref2 “USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69),” Naval History and Heritage Command, Accessed August 26, 2025. https://www.history.navy.mil/our-collections/photography/us-navy-ships/alphabetical-listing/d/uss-dwight-d--eisenhower--cvn-69-0.html #_ednref3 Ibid. #_ednref4 “USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69,” USCarriers, Updated March 6, 2025. http://www.uscarriers.net/cvn69history.htm. #_ednref5 “Command History,” USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), Naval Air Force Atlantic, Accessed August 26, 2025. https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/Organization/Aircraft-Carriers/USS-Dwight-D-Eisenhower-CVN-69/Command-History/; USCarriers, “USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69.” #_ednref6 “USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69),” Naval History and Heritage Command. #_ednref7 “Command History,” USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), Naval Air Force Atlantic; “USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69,” USCarriers. #_ednref8 Ibid. #_ednref9 “USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69,” USCarriers. #_ednref10 Ibid. #_ednref11 “Command History,” USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), Naval Air Force Atlantic. #_ednref12 Joseph Trevithick, “770 Weapons Expended by Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group on Historic Red Sea Deployment,” The War Zone, July 15, 2025. https://www.twz.com/news-features/770-weapons-expended-by-eisenhower-carrier-strike-group-on-historic-red-sea-deployment